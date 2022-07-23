New design proposed for Industrial Way and Oregon Way intersection in Longview includes roundabout

A new design for the Industrial Way and Oregon Way intersection received early approval from Longview leaders this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation presented the newly updated design to local business and agency leaders during a meeting at the Cowlitz County Events Center on Thursday afternoon. The meeting was the third in a series of stakeholder meetings this year that aimed to settle on a final approach for the long-discussed project.

The new design received enough support from Longview representatives for WSDOT to begin modeling and designing the roadway in detail.

"Certainly the verbal endorsement yesterday from the room is a really big milestone so yes, this is the new design that is moving forward," WSDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hanahan told The Daily News.

A full cost estimate for the new intersection design won't be available until late September, after the roadways have been modeled in more detail. Officials expect there will be an additional price increase from the $98 million budget, largely due to the additional roads and pavement that will need to be added.

Plans

WSDOT and the local community has been planning for years to redesign the roadway by elevating the intersection above the rail lines, separating the trucks and trains that travel into Longview's complex of paper mills.

The biggest addition to the current design from previous iterations is a roundabout that supports a secondary set of roads at the intersection. The roundabout will be located directly south of the elevated main intersection of Industrial Way and Oregon Way, with access into the mills and the Port of Longview from the east side of the intersection.

Kyle Williams, from the consulting firm that contracts with the Department of Transportation on project development, told stakeholders Thursday the roundabout is intended to provide redundant access that would allow trucks and employees multiple ways into the mill complex and easier options for U-turns.

"By having a portion or a majority of those large vehicles using that as a release valve, the rest of the vehicles can cross the intersection much more smoothly," Williams said.

Roads from the roundabout would cross the railroad line heading into the Port of Longview at ground level. Williams and Lo said the design presented "unique challenges" to signal for incoming trains but had heard from the port that the track would likely not see a high volume of rail traffic.

The major complaint that the mills have lodged against previous designs has been the elimination or impacts on main gates into the complex. Roads from the roundabout provide direct access to one gate currently along Oregon Way, or Route 433, and another that will be moved closer to the intersection on Oregon Way.

"You've clearly listened to our concerns and attempted to address them, which we appreciate," Nippon Dynawave Packaging spokesman Brian Wood said during the Thursday meeting.

There are still multiple details and final design elements to work out as the roads get modeled in-depth. Stakeholders in the room Thursday debated about the best way to accommodate bicycles through the new roads and the different ways a roundabout could be designed.