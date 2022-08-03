NEW: Cowlitz County District 3 commissioner candidates Jabusch, Dahl to move ahead to general election

Appointed Cowlitz County Cowlitz County District 3 Commissioner John Jabusch and Republican challenger Rick Dahl will move on to the general election, according to Wednesday's unofficial primary ballot returns.

The percentages didn't change much from Tuesday to Wednesday, with Jabusch, running as an independent, taking about 47% of the vote and Dahl tallying 34%. Jabusch captured 3,121 votes, a 842-vote lead over Dahl, as of Wednesday. Christie Masters got 1,292 votes, or about 19%, and won’t move on to November’s election.

"I'm feeling pretty good about it," Jabusch said Tuesday night.

Only voters in District 3 — West Longview, Rose Valley, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and rural northern Cowlitz County — saw the race on their primary ballots. The general election will be countywide.

Rose Valley resident Jabusch, 62, said he was encouraged by the results of the primary because he felt like he's better known in Kelso and Longview than in northern District 3. He said he worked to get some key endorsements from north county residents, including Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg, former commissioner Joe Gardner and Toutle grocery owner Greg Drew.

Jabusch, owner of Pro Caliber Motorsports, said his experience running businesses has served him well in the commissioner role. He said he decided to run for a full four-year term to continue contributing to the variety of county business and issues.

Jabusch said the general election will be "interesting," in part because of the differences in his and Dahl's political philosophies.

"I think there’s a good contrast between ... the two of us and how we think government, especially local government ought to operate," he said.

Dahl, 66, who retired as senior vice president of Fibre Federal Credit Union early this year, said he decided to run to better represent the citizens.

The Castle Rock resident said he feels "really good" about moving on to November, and his campaign will continue to include a lot of door knocking.

"The people we talk to understand my focus is really on them," Dahl said. "(As commissioner) you do work at the county but the work is for the people of he county. I think if anything that kind of resonates."

Rose Valley resident and business owner Masters, 47, decided to run after years consideration because she loves Cowlitz County and wants to serve its residents.

"Of course it didn't go the way I was hoping, but I wouldn't change running for this office for anything," she said. "It was a really good experience. The people I met and talked to and the different issues people talked about, the things they were concerned about remain with me, be working on those regardless."

In September, Gardner stepped down from the position, leaving about 15 months in his second term. Masters and Dahl were among the seven candidates to apply for the position.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Arne Mortensen supporting Dahl and Dennis Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after he applied directly to the governor’s office.

By the end of this year, Jabusch will have spent about a year as commissioner.