New bills targeting methane emissions will affect Headquarters Landfill after rulemaking

Two bills awaiting signature on Gov. Jay Inslee's desk likely will have limited effects on Cowlitz County's landfill, but it's unclear until the state completes rulemaking over the next few years.

The bills each focus on reducing methane emissions from organic material decomposing in landfills to help meet the state's greenhouse gas reduction goals and fight global warming.

Greenhouse gas from the waste management sector, including landfills and wastewater treatment facilities, made up 2.4% of the state's emissions in 2018, according to a 2021 Ecology report. Transportation is the state's largest contributor.

One piece of legislation passed this session requires certain sized landfills to estimate the quantity of gas generated and if high enough, install and operate a gas collection and control system.

The Headquarters Landfill already meets basic standards outlined in House Bill 1663, said Mike Moss, Cowlitz County public works director. The landfill's gas well system collects methane emissions and flares it off, Moss said. The enclosed flare is 99.5% effective.

Shawn Roewe, public works finance manager, said the bill added compliance objectives for methane testing that Headquarters already does to meet its permit requirements.

Landfill staff complete other monitoring as part of existing regulations, and the facility tries to be a good neighbor to the surrounding Castle Rock, Toutle and Silver Lake communities, Moss said.

Additional rulemaking over the next two to three years may change the methane monitoring and testing process, Roewe said. The county won't know the bill's true effects for another couple years, but as it's written now, no big changes are expected, he said.

"We always want to do what's best for the environment for the landfill," Roewe said. "If additional monitoring would do that, we wouldn't expect it to be too burdensome."

Another measure looking to cut emissions, House Bill 1799, introduces rules to reduce the amount of organic materials — including food and yard waste — in landfills that produce methane as they break down. The bill requires certain local governments and businesses to compost and updates food donation standards to reduce the amount of edible food thrown away.

The bill calls for a 75% reduction from 2015 levels of organic materials sent to landfills by 2030.

"That’s really an unknown one for us," Moss said.

The new rules could remove some organic materials from the county's waste stream, but it's hard to quantify how much because a lot of items contaminated with food waste would still get thrown in the trash, Roewe said.

It's also unclear how the residential composting requirements outlined in the bill will be implemented in Cowlitz County and its cities, Moss said.

The bill exempts counties and cities with populations of less than 25,000, some with less than 50,000 people, and those that disposed of less than 5,000 tons of solid waste in the most recent year of data, as well as unincorporated areas with less than 75 people per square mile.

Moss said the bill doesn't provide clear guidance on how those exemptions will apply, making it difficult to predict what areas of the county may be affected.

Some parts of the bill have earlier implementation, but the residential composting rules don't take effect until January 2027.

Reducing the landfill's methane emissions could limit the prospects of a potential project the county and Cowlitz PUD have been exploring — collecting the gas and converting it to use as energy. However, the PUD doesn't anticipate the bill to have a large effect on the landfill's waste streams because the jurisdictions likely will be exempt, according to the agency.

The Cowlitz PUD contracted with a consulting engineering firm to perform a feasibility study to assess capital costs for the project, operational and maintenance expenses, landfill gas production forecasts, power sales revenues, and environmental and permitting considerations. The agency is reviewing the study results and anticipates talking more with the county in the next several months.

