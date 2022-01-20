New bill asks for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to become statewide WA program

On Dolly Parton's birthday January 19, a bill was introduced in the Washington State Legislature that would make her Imagination Library into an official statewide program.

House Bill 2068 establishes the Imagination Library of Washington, a statewide program that would be overseen by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, partner with a nonprofit that would work to establish affiliate library programs in as many cities and counties as possible, as well as gathering public awareness.

The bill has bipartisan co-sponsors with Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, and Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver. Abbarno said his family participated in the program and he enrolled other families in the program as a baby shower gift.

"If we're looking at ways to create or promote a program statewide that's low cost, managed by nonprofits and helps prepare children for kindergarten, we should use this," Abbarno said.

Parton launched the nonprofit Imagination Library in 1995 in a single Tennessee county. The library mails one free book every month to enrolled children between 0 and 5 years old.

Leading the nonprofit side of the statewide program is a job tailor-made for Brooke Fisher-Clark. Fisher-Clark left her position as executive director of United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties late last year to tackle the newly created job of leading the Washington Imagination Library Expansion for the United Ways of the Pacific Northwest.

"Everyone that I have ever talked to about the program is so positive and engaged with it. It's an absolute win of a program for its short- and long-term benefits," Fisher-Clark said.

The UWPN was awarded a contract by OSPI to expand the Imagination Library's coverage. The contract provides around $2 million in matching funds from OSPI to support new affiliates and grow enrollment. Fisher-Clark said one of the goals of the contract is to have 150,000 Washington students younger than 5 years old enrolled in a local Imagination Library by June 2023.

That goal would mark a significant expansion of the library's current reach in Washington. The state now has 26 affiliate programs and 16,800 children enrolled, according to the official Imagination Library website.

More than 3,000 of those enrolled children are from Cowlitz County and participate through the local United Way office.

"We'll continue that work this year and hope to continue as the selected state partner for the Imagination Library in the future," Fisher-Clark said.

The Imagination Library has sent out more than 172 million books since the program first launched, including more than 21 million books provided in 2021. Colorado, Kansas and Kentucky all have enacted statewide expansions of the Imagination Library program since September.

The bill has been referred to the House Children, Youth and Families committee for further discussion. Abbarno is hopeful that, with the United Ways foundation in place and no major costs to debate, the bill will pass before the end of the session.

