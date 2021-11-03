Myers has strong lead in Castle Rock School Board position he can't accept

CASTLE ROCK — A candidate who said he can no longer accept a Castle Rock School Board position is leading by roughly 40 percentage points as of Tuesday evening.

Lifelong Castle Rock resident Jeff Myers has about 70% of the votes as of Tuesday evening, while incumbent Todd Jansen has about 29%. About 6,000 ballots are left to be counted, overall, and the next counts will be released around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cowlitz County Elections Office. The election will be certified Nov. 23.

Cowlitz County Elections Manager Hayley Johnson said when an elected candidate declines a position, the jurisdiction appoints a replacement.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said he could not outline next steps without confirmation from the district's lawyer. Greene said he has a June letter from Myers stating he was no longer running, but missed the deadline to remove his name from ballots.

Myers said he pulled out the race because he didn't want to adhere to the state's rule for candidates to share their personal finances.

