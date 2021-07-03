Mural approved for exterior of Kalama Public Library building

KALAMA — The outside of the Kalama Public Library will soon illustrate people finding joy inside the pages of books after the City Council approved a mural Thursday for the building's south wall.
Kalama City Council in a 4-1 vote approved a mural concept presented by nonprofit Envision Kalama. The group contracted with the Portland Street Art Alliance for the project, at no cost to the city.
The mural depicts several people reading or holding books with the Columbia River in the background. It includes fictional and fantastical elements, like a dragon and unicorn, as well as nods to Kalama — a totem pole and canoe.
Envision Kalama has worked for over a year to develop a mural project and originally sought to paint the BNSF crash wall near the pedestrian overpass. The group tried to get approval from the railroad company but hadn't heard back after months, said Envision Kalama member Mary Putka.
In February, City Administrator Adam Smee told the council Envision Kalama was working on the mural project and would come to the council to get permission to paint on a city-owned building.
Envision Kalama presented the library mural idea to the council in early April. At the April 1 meeting, group member Eric Yakovich said they were working with the Portland Street Art Alliance and had chosen artist Tatyana Ostepenko for the project.
Portland Street Art Alliance Executive Director Tiffany Conklin discussed the process and benefits of working with a professional artist group.
The council approved Envision Kalama's proposal to work with the art alliance to create a mural for the library.
Starting last week after the agenda for Thursday's meeting was posted, some members of the public voiced concern on Facebook about a lack of citizen input on the project and questioned why a Kalama artist wasn't approached for the project.
Yakovich said Thursday the group intended the project to be the start of a "mural conversation" in the city and not be the only mural or the only group creating murals.
"We hoped it would create discussion and enthusiasm for others to do the same thing," he said.
The group decided to work with Portland Street Art Alliance because they wanted to have a professional mural artist paint the first project, Yakovich said.
The alliance provides a scope of work, a roster of artists to choose from, helps develop a contract and works with the artist throughout the project. It also provides liability insurance for the artist, as well as safety training, according to the nonprofit's website.
Yakovich said the alliance brought about 50 to 60 artists for Envision Kalama to choose from. The group talked about getting a Kalama or Cowlitz County artist but decided to go ahead with an artist from the roster and hoped to encourage local artists to engage with the alliance, he said.
Councilmember Steve Kallio said he didn't remember the prior approval being so binding. Kallio suggested bringing some high schoolers interested in art to help with the mural as a way to get the community involved in the project.
Yakovich said he would propose it to the art alliance.
Several members of the public said they liked the idea of a mural but wished the citizens had more input in the project and that the group approached a local artist.
"As someone who has lived here for 20 years and loves this town, it would be breath of fresh air for citizens to be included in these kinds of decisions," said resident Kat Crum.
Mayor Mike Reuter said citizens had a chance to comment on the project when it was proposed in April.
Councilmember Wendy Conradi said she didn't understand how a positive project became so political.
Yakovich said he believes Envision Kalama acted in good faith from the council's last decision but understands how there could have been a misunderstanding. The project is not at a point where it can be edited, he said. The group has spent $8,000 so far and will spend another $8,000 once the work is complete, Yakovich said.
Councilman Matthew Merz proposed running a poll to gauge citizen interest in having the mural on the library. His motion failed in a 3-2 vote, with Merz and Kallio in favor.