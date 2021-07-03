Mural approved for exterior of Kalama Public Library building

Councilmember Steve Kallio said he didn't remember the prior approval being so binding. Kallio suggested bringing some high schoolers interested in art to help with the mural as a way to get the community involved in the project.

Yakovich said he would propose it to the art alliance.

Kalama City Council approves beekeeping in city limits KALAMA — Kalama residents can now keep bees near their homes after the City Council approved an ordinance Thursday regulating the activity, ab…

Several members of the public said they liked the idea of a mural but wished the citizens had more input in the project and that the group approached a local artist.

"As someone who has lived here for 20 years and loves this town, it would be breath of fresh air for citizens to be included in these kinds of decisions," said resident Kat Crum.

Mayor Mike Reuter said citizens had a chance to comment on the project when it was proposed in April.

Councilmember Wendy Conradi said she didn't understand how a positive project became so political.

Yakovich said he believes Envision Kalama acted in good faith from the council's last decision but understands how there could have been a misunderstanding. The project is not at a point where it can be edited, he said. The group has spent $8,000 so far and will spend another $8,000 once the work is complete, Yakovich said.