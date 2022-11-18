Multi-million dollar pump station replacement project underway in Kelso

The Kelso City Council Tuesday approved a multi-million dollar contract to repair the city's roughly 72-year-old pump station located south of Huntington Middle School.

The council unanimously approved a $2.98 million contract to Catworks Construction for work on the Donation Street pump station. The project is funded with money set aside in the sewer capital fund.

City engineer Michael Kardas said the construction will begin in January and last through June 2024. The entire project is estimated to cost roughly $3.5 million.

The Donation Street station is one of the largest and most critical pump stations for the city's sewer system, serving residents north of Huntington Middle School. The station was built around 1950 and rehabilitated in 1975, according to city documents.

The rehabilitation project will involve tearing down the existing station on Fourth Avenue North, replacing the equipment inside and the nearby sewer lines, and building a new station on the same site.

The contracted workers will also need to provide a workaround system to keep the sewer flowing while the pump station is under construction.

The City Council awarded an additional $350,000 contract Tuesday for Wallis Engineering to serve as the lead consultant and supervisor for the pump station project. A document from Wallis says the current pumps lack capacity to manage water inflows, and several parts of the station have reached the end of their "design life," including the electrical system and emergency generator.