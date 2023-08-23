As city officials look to draw visitors downtown, one thing is certain: there are plenty of open parking spots.

A recent city-commissioned parking study reviewed spaces in downtown Longview and surrounding blocks — reaching as far east as R.A. Long Park in the Civic Circle — and found nearly half of the on-street parking was available during the middle of the week in June.

Consultants tracked cars that came through the area throughout the day on June 21, along with an overnight count of vehicles. The City Council and Downtown Advisory Committee plan to use the data as a starting point for possible additional parking rule changes.

A different set of parking rules went into effect a year ago, when the three-hour parking spaces along Commerce Avenue and the cross streets for the downtown blocks were changed to allow only two hours of free parking. The Longview Police Department also stopped issuing warning tickets to people who overstay the posted parking times.

The recent parking study was requested by Longview — including the police department, who enforce the parking rules and tickets in downtown — before the city modifies current parking ordinances or time-limit signs. The city hired Rick Williams Consulting, a company that has helped cities from Woodland to Dallas evaluate their parking options.

"There's a substantial supply of parking available to accommodate growth," Rick Williams told the Longview City Council Tuesday night. "We now need to manage it so that we can work with it, make sure we have the right car in the right stall."

Suggested changes

At its busiest point on the Wednesday study, 47% of on-street parking spaces were in use. Demand for parking lots peaked at 57% use.

Longview Downtowners President Josh Carter said this overall number included spaces outside of the downtown core. He said he was curious how different traffic demands were on Saturdays, specifically in the core.

Demand was more concentrated in the south end of downtown Longview, between Florida and Broadway streets. The core streets saw a peak of 75% of spots being used — what Williams described as the "sweet spot" of demand most cities want in their major areas.

The study also suggests ways the city could simplify rules and improve parking options.

Drivers stayed in both the one-hour street spaces and the two-hour spaces for similar amounts of time, so Williams suggested it might be worth making them all two-hour spots.

The city could also convert the 15-minute-parking spaces to 30-minute-spots and reduce the number of 10-hour spaces and unlimited parking spots.

In terms of the parking lots, Williams said the biggest issue was maximizing their use. He suggested talking to business owners and residents to encourage more employees or long-term visitors use the lots.

"In Main Street downtowns, customers parking at the curb is the highest priority, and finding reasonable options, adequate safe and affordable options for long-term parking, is something that occurs off-street," Williams said in an interview Wednesday.