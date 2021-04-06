More native plants destined for Fox Creek restoration project in Rainier

Fox Creek will get even more native trees and plants in the coming years, after the Rainier City Council voted Monday to give a local restoration group access to more land.

The council voted to give the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership permission to plant on another 0.6 acres of city land on the other side of the creek from where they are currently working.

According to Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership volunteer coordinator Sam Dumont, since 2019 the group has planted 3,600 native trees and shrubs in the north and south areas of the creek on about 1.7 acres of land. Over the summer of 2020, the group found the south area had a 91% plant survival, well above the 75% goal.

“A 91% success rate the first year is great,” she told the council. “We will keep monitoring for at least 5 years.”

The planting work was done by about 300 local youth and about 60 adult chaperons, who planted about 1,600 plants along the creek, and by about 30 community volunteers over three planting events.

The goal of the restoration is to establish a healthy riparian buffer along Fox Creek and to control invasive species including reed canary grass, blackberry, thistle and Japanese knotweed.