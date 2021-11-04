Moon takes narrow lead Thursday in Kalama Council race

Kalama City Council Position 2 challenger Scott Moon’s lead widened from one vote to 20, after general election results updated Thursday.

Moon had 369 votes, 51.2%, and incumbent Sandra Macias-Hughes had 349 votes, 48.4%, as of Thursday afternoon.

Cowlitz County had an estimated 4,000 ballots left to count and it’s unclear how many of those are from the city of Kalama.

Macias-Hughes said Wednesday the results show how every vote counts.

The councilwoman is running for her second four-year term. Macias-Hughes, 72, was first elected in 2017 after running unopposed. She is retired after working as a manager for Kaiser Permanente for 20 years.

Moon, 49, was born and raised in Kalama and moved back about seven years ago. He has worked at gas and equipment distributor Airgas at the Port of Kalama for about 20 years.

Mayor Mike Reuter held onto his lead, with 71 votes more than challenger Mike Truesdell. Reuter had 54.5%, 393 votes, and Truesdell got 44.7%, 322 votes.

Incumbent Position 1 councilmember Jon Stanfill also remained ahead of challenger Sara Hutchinson as of Thursday. Stanfill received 416 votes, 57.5%, and Hutchinson received 305 votes, 42.2%.

Turnout in Kalama was about 35.7% as of Thursday, the highest in the county. Voter turnout in Cowlitz County overall was about 29.5%.

