The filing week for candidates running for local office in Cowlitz County begins Monday morning.

People can file for the races at the Cowlitz County Elections Office from 8:30 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. May 19. Candidates can also file online through the county website or by mail outside of the office’s business hours, but the online deadline is 4 p.m. Friday.

The positions up for election in November include seats on the five city councils and six school boards in Cowlitz County, the mayors for Castle Rock and Woodland, three port commissioner seats and a variety of smaller district commissioner roles.

In addition to the filing paperwork, interested candidates need to pay a filing fee for some races and provide an email address, phone number and campaign mailing address. Specifics on the size of each filing fee are available through the Cowlitz County website.

Once the filing deadline closes, the Elections Office will draw lots to determine what order names will be printed on the ballot. Listed candidates will have until May 26 to submit the photos and statements that will be included in the voters pamphlet.

Races with three or more candidates competing will hold a primary election Aug. 1. The general election is Nov. 7.