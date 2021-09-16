Mint Valley asking City Council to add more staff to keep up with visitors

Wills said the new hire would be a second operations manager with nearly all the same duties as Nickerson. She envisioned the managers each working four days a week, with an overlap during the weekend when the golf course is at its busiest.

Wills also plans to ask the city about longer-term investment and renovations. The interior of the Pro Shop was completely redone when the city took over operations in 2019, but Wills said other parts of the building had not been regularly maintained during the last 40 years.

"The contractor wasn't doing full maintenance on a property they didn't own, which is understandable. But the city wasn't doing that either because the contractor oversaw the Pro Shop," Wills said.

A section of the corrugated roof over the main entrance is missing. The exterior walls have been pockmarked by birds, trees and weather. In the bowels under, Wills highlighted water damage that had seeped into sections of the ceiling and "non-professional repairs" that had been done in storage rooms.

Other issues with the building would be difficult to address without a complete overhaul. The floor tilts slightly as visitors move from the main entrance to the Pro Shop desk, and several windows near the restaurant are askew.