KALAMA — After being convicted of two felonies last month, Councilmember Matthew Merz refused to step down Thursday, and his fellow councilmembers decided to wait until after his sentencing to take further action.

On March 17, Merz was found guilty of computer trespass and data theft in Cowlitz County Superior Court for accessing the email account of Councilmember Jon Stanfill in an effort to uncover misconduct involving the Kalama police. His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

Following the verdict, city officials asked Merz to step down, but he did not.

Merz attended the Thursday meeting virtually, like every council meeting since a March 2022 no-contact order was filed in Cowlitz County against him to protect Stanfill.

The topic of Merz's resignation was on the Thursday meeting agenda, along with a tally of attorney fees and staff time costs for "issues related to Councilmember Merz."

The city spent $43,500 in attorney fees and about $55,870 in staff time, totaling $99,730, according to the meeting documents. That includes $39,240 of attorney time on a whistleblower claim made through the Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings.

Merz claims the city illegally retaliated against him as a whistleblower by removing him from the Planning Commission liaison position last April following his arrest.

In December, Administrative Law Judge Dan Gerard found Merz is a government official, not an employee, and does not qualify for protections under the state whistleblower statute.

"Mr. Merz did not come into these proceedings with clean hands," Gerard writes. "Petitioner’s argument that these documents were public record, he was a public records officer with the authority to access and copy them, and that the documents did not require a public records request is rebutted by the fact that Petitioner made a public record request for the same information one month prior to improperly accessing Councilmember Stanfill’s city-issued email account."

Requests to resign

During Thursday's meeting, two Kalama residents called for Merz's resignation, each telling the council they were speaking on behalf of several others.

Mel Kamerath said Merz has been "distracting" and "made a mockery" of City Council meetings and tried to discredit other council members, city staff and police. Kamerath said she and other voters elected Merz because of his passion for the city, but he's "lost the trust of his constituents" and area residents.

"If you had committed a felony while representing our city and found guilty by a group of your peers, the ... honorable thing to do is step down and let city business continue," she said.

Resident Jim Bain said he is "appalled" by the $99,000 the city has spent on litigation and encouraged the council to take whatever action it can to "move this along."

Stanfill said given the felony conviction, it's "necessary and appropriate" to request Merz resign.

Councilmember Wendy Conradi said she would prefer Merz step down rather than the council taking action, but wanted to know about the city's options.

City Attorney Frank Randolph said the city and Merz have different paths depending on what punishment the judge hands down on April 28, particularly if it includes jail time.

Those incarcerated for a felony lose the right to vote until it is restored upon release, and the state constitution requires government officials like the council members to have the right to vote, Randolph said.

"There's sort of a cascade of things that occur, and based on what the judge decides or does not decide, then the consequences for Councilmember Merz and what that means to the City Council will then become clearer," he said.

Councilmembers Scott Moon and Steve Kallio suggested waiting to take action to remove Merz until after the sentencing, in part to avoid opening the city up to more litigation.

Merz said he's not going to step down, and "we will see what happens on the 28th."

The council will address the topic again on May 4, the first scheduled meeting following the sentencing.