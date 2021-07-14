Mental health experts start work with Longview Police in August

A partnership to bring mental health experts along on Longview Police Department calls will take effect next month.
During the Tuesday night meeting, Longview City Council voted to authorize a 17-month contract between the police department and Columbia Wellness. The agreement will allow two mental health professionals to move into offices at the police department on Aug. 16 and work full-time on the mental and behavioral health calls that come through the department.
Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said the agreement with Columbia Wellness was the start of a larger process to bring mental health experts into local police departments. With the maximum funding that Huhta and other police chiefs are seeking, the program could expand to 10 mental health experts stationed throughout Cowlitz County.
“We get to build this how we want it to be jointly, and are working to implement a program that meets the needs of Longview,” Huhta said.
The Longview City Council approved the funding for the first two positions in May, budgeting $365,000 from the general fund for 2021-2022. Huhta said he began interviewing Columbia Wellness employees for the new spot Wednesday, giving them time to pass on their current caseloads and transition to the police work.
The two mental health experts will accompany officers on ride-alongs and take the lead on some dispatch calls that are more about mental health crises than criminal complaints. Columbia Wellness CEO Drew McDaniel said the workers will also be acting as case workers, following up with previous calls to make sure the individuals receive the resources they need.
“There’s a warm handoff that can be facilitated. This is not just saying here’s a number to call, here’s where to go. These professionals can remain engaged with those individuals after the follow-up,” McDaniel said.
Last year, the Longview Police reported to more than 10 calls a day that had a mental or behavioral health component and transported more than 400 people to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for emergency evaluations. Huhta said the department was compiling numbers for the first half of this year, but said anecdotally that those calls may have increased.
Sheldon Conrad, who oversees the medical social work programs at St. John, said that the new agreement would help to “free up officers’ time and help people get the help they need.”
Huhta and McDaniel said that reducing the number of hospitalization trips was one of the markers for how successful the new partnership will be. The police and Columbia Wellness will also track the number of repeated calls for the same individual, the rate of follow-up with crisis stabilization resources and the use of force by responding officers.
“Looking at other cities, successful programs see declines in the use of force in these situations. Our only alternative before was to book these individuals for a low level crime and bring them to jail,” Huhta said.
The agreement also establishes a series of quarterly stakeholder meetings that would bring transparency and guidance to the program as it rolls out. Huhta said the meetings would allow the city officials and mental health workers to hear from people that received mental health services and interested members of the community.
Other mental health positions throughout the county are at various stages of funding. Longview Police Department received a grant from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs this month for two additional mental health positions through Columbia Wellness, who would be working with multiple police departments throughout Cowlitz County.
Huhta said he was still waiting to receive the contract from the association to get the exact dollar figure but said the departments would begin hiring and determining the placement for those positions as quickly as possible.
In May Huhta and Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk approached the Cowlitz County commissioners about using a portion of the county’s mental health sales tax to fund four positions on a “crisis coordination team.” The county health department is working on a proposal to allocate those funds, which would be brought back to the commissioners in the near future.