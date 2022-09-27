Mental health and fentanyl overdoses brought up at second six-member Cowlitz County Board of Health meeting

The Cowlitz County Board of Health on Tuesday began preliminary discussions of how it will set priorities and decide where to direct money, beyond what is legally required.

At its second meeting as a six-member board, members discussed setting their own priorities, and also directed staff to come back with their priorities and more information on what programs are currently funded and which are required by state law.

The board expanded this year to include three appointed members of the public along with the three Cowlitz County commissioners.

The county is mandated by state law to provide certain public health services, such as inspecting water systems and preventing and tracking communicable diseases.

Carole Harrison, health and human services director, said the commissioners gave tentative approval for the department to hire a fulltime epidemiologist to assess data on chronic diseases and other health issues in the county. That data and analysis could be useful to the board while creating priorities, Harrison said.

Commissioner John Jabusch said while the data would be interesting, it will take time to put that information together. He said he would like staff to send along priorities before then.

Board member Lindy Campbell said public input will also be important. Campbell also said she wants to look at pilot projects that have worked in other places.

Board Chairman Kelly Lane said he is interested in finding ways to address children’s mental health and asked for some more information on the Healthy Youth Survey results. The statewide survey asks students in grades six, eight 10 and 12 about drug and alcohol use, emotional wellbeing and other health-related questions.

Commissioner Dennis Weber asked what the health department is doing to address fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid often laced in pills or other drugs. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said fentanyl is a concern and the board can consider how to address that and prevent overdoses and drug use.

Weber also handed out a list of currently-funded public health programs for the board to consider as a starting point to adjust.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said the board has to keep in mind that most money comes from state grants.

The board agreed it would need to hold more meetings outside of the regularly-scheduled quarterly meetings to have time to discuss and set goals. The board’s next regularly scheduled quarterly meeting is Oct. 25.

The board also briefly discussed proposed bylaws but tabled adopting them until the next meeting because at least some board members didn’t receive a copy to review until Monday night.

Weber distributed an outline of the primary roles of the board based on information provided at the state training for new board of health members in August. The training also reviewed policy and administration duties, including supervising the county health officer, working with staff, recommending the health department budget, reviewing staffing levels and public education efforts, Weber said.

“They talked about vision and direction setting being important for local boards like us, that is setting local health priorities, recommending programs and services, strategic planning long term,” he said. “We’ve already talked about all those things, so I think we’re well on our way.”