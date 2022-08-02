McEntire, Cusack set to advance in early results for District 19 house race

State Rep. Joel McEntire came out of Tuesday night's primary with a strong lead over the two Democrats challenging him.

McEntire, a Republican from Cathlamet, led the early primary results for the District 19 House race with 59% of the overall initial vote. Cara Cusack was running in second place with 32.6% of the vote and Jon-Erik Hegstad received 8% of the votes.

McEntire first ran for the state House in 2018 and was elected to represent the district in 2020. He is a reservist for the U.S. Marine Corps and the former chair of the Wahkiakum County Republican Party.

Cowlitz County's results mirrored the rest of the district. McEntire received 55% of the initial vote total for the county, while Cusack received 33% and Hegstad received 11%.

Cusack works remotely as a program manager for a tech company and lives on a farm near Chehalis. During her campaign Cusack has been a strong supporter of abortion access and gun control but said she's willing to work across the aisle to get things done at the state level.

Hegstad, a self-described progressive Democrat from Longview, heavily focused his campaign on addressing climate change.

Election results will be updated on The Daily News' website throughout the week as more vote totals come in for Cowlitz County and the rest of District 19.

The other House seat in District 19 has nonbinding primary results, because there are only two candidates on the ballot, but it showed Rep. Jim Walsh performing slightly ahead of McEntire. Initial results from Cowlitz County show Walsh receiving 56.4% of the total vote and Democrat Kelli Hughes-Ham receiving 43.5%.