McEntire and Walsh draw challengers for Washington state House seats; District 20 reps unopposed

State Republican Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire will both face Democrat challengers as they seek re-election for their District 19 seats.

Two Democrat candidates have filed to run against McEntire in November, Jon-Erik Hegstad of Longview and Cara Cusack from Chehalis. Kelli Hughes-Ham of Grays Harbor filed against Walsh.

The two representatives for District 20, Peter Abbarno and Ed Orcutt, will likely run unopposed for re-election. Neither had a challenger for their seat file before the Friday afternoon deadline.

Walsh was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and has been re-elected twice. McEntire just completed his first term as a legislator.

Hegstad is a Longview native who has been a progressive activist for years. Hegstad applied to be a Cowlitz County Commissioner last year but was not interviewed as one of the finalists. He told The Daily News Friday that climate change was his No. 1 priority.

Cusack told The Daily News that she moved to Washington in 2018 to be closer to her grandchildren and works for a company that designs virtual-reality simulators for the U.S. military. Cusack said she was a moderate Democrat and named women's rights, LGBTQ rights and landowner rights among her major issues.

"I feel like what we need more in this district is someone that can reach across both sides of the aisle and work with both parties," Cusack said.

Hughes-Ham teaches English, art and career and technical education at Ilwaco High School. She said Wednesday that the state was not doing enough to fund smaller, rural districts like Ocean Beach School District and that education and housing would be a major part of her campaign.

Hughes-Ham said she planned to run an aggressive campaign against Walsh, who has been among the most outspoken conservatives in the House of Representatives.

"Anyone who teaches high school and middle school has been called all the mean names in the book. He won’t intimidate me," Hughes-Ham said.

Candidates for all races that will appear on the local ballots in November needed to file with the elections office by 5 p.m. Friday. Partisan races with more than two candidates will head to the August primaries.

The following people filed for local campaigns this week, in addition to the statewide races for U.S. senator, Washington Secretary of State and three State Supreme Court justice positions:

Congressional District 3

Jaime Herrera Beutler (Incumbent)

Joe Kent

Oliver Black

Chris Byrd

Leslie French

Vicki Kraft

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Davy Ray

Heidi St. John

State Representative, District 19 Position 1

Jim Walsh (Incumbent)

Kelli Hughes-Ham

State Representative, District 19 Position 2

Joel McEntire (Incumbent)

Jon-Erik Hegstad

Cara Cusack

State Representative, District 20 Position 1

Peter Abbarno (Incumbent)

State Representative, District 20 Position 2

Ed Orcutt (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 3

John Jabusch (Incumbent)

Rick Dahl

Christie Masters

Cowlitz County Assessor

Emily Wilcox (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Auditor

Carolyn Fundingsland (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Clerk

Staci Myklebust (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Coroner

Timothy Davidson (Incumbent)

Dana Tucker

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney

Ryan Jurvakainen (Incumbent)

Cowlitz County Sheriff

Brad Thurman (Incumbent)

Rob Gibbs

Ronald Lundine

Cowlitz County Treasurer

Debra Gardner

District Court Judge Position 1

Kevin Blondin

District Court Judge Position 2

Jamie Imboden (Incumbent)

District Court Judge Position 3

John Hays (Incumbent)

Cowlitz PUD District 3 Commissioner

Dave Quinn (Incumbent)

