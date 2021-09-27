Mayor Wallis emphasizes her community connection in re-election bid

The past two years have been an unpredictable first term for Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, but the lessons she learned from handling COVID-19 and other hot-button issues in Longview will guide her approach if she is re-elected.
In January 2020, Wallis was chosen by the other councilmembers to take on the mayoral role and began working to be accessible. She started writing a monthly update in the city’s newsletter and announced “office hours” for constituents to come visit her at City Hall.
Wallis will appear on the November ballot against Matthew Gisby. Gisby, 23, told The Daily News he filed to run against Wallis in May because he thought it was funny. He has not done any significant campaigning since then.
“I am a veteran voice for the community. I may not have a competitive race right now, but I’m running like I do,” Wallis said.
Wallis was first elected to the City Council in 2017. Before that, she has been a homemaker, community festival director and a precinct officer for the Cowlitz County Republican Party.
The public conversations were an appealing aspect of the position to Wallis, as the government structure means the mayor mostly works as a tone-setter and wielder of soft power. The pandemic has made some of those conversations more fraught, but she still sees those conversations as important.
“That’s part of what comes with a nonpartisan position. You have to reach across the aisle and communicate with everyone to make sure all concerns are being heard,” Wallis said.
The COVID response has underlined the importance of those conversations to Wallis. She worked closely with Cowlitz County’s incident management team during the first phases of the pandemic to get cities and residents across the county on the same page. Reactions of the pandemic have grown more localized and splintered, but Wallis emphasizes the role of stability and directness.
“However people feel that we should be taking action, I believe they want to see their leaders moving in a responsible way,” Wallis said.
Past improvements and future plans
Several of the biggest projects the city completed during Wallis’ reign as mayor have involved working with the District 19 representatives. Longview’s legislators helped the city secure $900,000 in funding for renovations at Lake Sacajawea and a million dollars for the Beech Street extension that was completed earlier this month.
The Beech Street extension also made the development of the Longview Business Park possible. Wallis hopes projects and provisions like that will allow the city to break the string of major developments that were announced for Longview before pulling out, from Millennium Bulk Terminals to NW Innovation Works.
“This is a council that supports housing and development. We’re looking for little things we can do to encourage that,” Wallis said.
One of the upcoming priorities on Wallis’ list is finishing the Complete Streets rollout in downtown Longview, which will take the beautification and improvements already completed along Commerce Avenue further south.
Housing and homelessness have dominated the other two City Council primaries in Longview. Wallis initially voted against the plan to create a hosted campsite to replace the Alabama Street site. She still has questions about how that site will operate but said she trusts her fellow councilmembers to reflect what the community wants done on that issue and other priorities.
Assuming she wins re-election for the council seat, Wallis will face a vote by the City Council in January to remain as mayor. Wallis said she is interested in serving another term and leading the city through a major milestone.
“It would be so great to be the mayor in 2023, during our hundred-year celebration,” Wallis said.