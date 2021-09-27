Mayor Wallis emphasizes her community connection in re-election bid

The past two years have been an unpredictable first term for Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, but the lessons she learned from handling COVID-19 and other hot-button issues in Longview will guide her approach if she is re-elected.

In January 2020, Wallis was chosen by the other councilmembers to take on the mayoral role and began working to be accessible. She started writing a monthly update in the city’s newsletter and announced “office hours” for constituents to come visit her at City Hall.

Wallis will appear on the November ballot against Matthew Gisby. Gisby, 23, told The Daily News he filed to run against Wallis in May because he thought it was funny. He has not done any significant campaigning since then.

“I am a veteran voice for the community. I may not have a competitive race right now, but I’m running like I do,” Wallis said.

Wallis was first elected to the City Council in 2017. Before that, she has been a homemaker, community festival director and a precinct officer for the Cowlitz County Republican Party.