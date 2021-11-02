Mayor Reuter, council candidates Stanfill, Moon take initial lead in Kalama races

KALAMA — The Kalama mayor took the initial lead in Tuesday's unofficial general election results, while one City Council incumbent appeared to fend off a challenge and the other fell slightly behind.
Mayor Mike Reuter had about 54%, or 247 votes, and challenger Mike Truesdell had 45.3%, or 207 votes, according to results released Tuesday evening.
Reuter, 56, was elected in 2017. He said he decided to run for a second term because he has the most experience and necessary background to lead the city.
Truesdell, 49, served on the City Council for about 10 years before stepping down in May 2019 for personal and family reasons. He said the time was right to get involved again and that his decades as a manager will help him lead the city’s departments.
Position 1
In the race for City Council Position 1, incumbent Jon Stanfill took the lead with 58.2%, or 266 votes, and challenger Sara Hutchinson followed with 41.4%, or 189 votes.
Both Stanfill and Hutchinson ran for City Council and lost in 2019. Stanfill, 39, was appointed to Position 1 in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary.
Stanfill said he decided to run to retain his seat to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.
An Army veteran and Better Health Massage owner, Hutchinson, 38, said she wanted to run again to be involved in decision-making for her hometown.
Position 2
Challenger Scott Moon took a narrow 18-vote lead Tuesday over incumbent Councilmember Sandra Macias-Hughes. Moon got 51.7%, 235 votes, and Macias-Hughes got 47.7%, 217 votes.
Macias-Hughes, 72, is running for her second four-year term. She was first elected in 2017 after running unopposed. She is retired after working as a manager for Kaiser Permanente for 20 years.
Moon, 49, was born and raised in Kalama and moved back about seven years ago. He has worked at gas and equipment distributor Airgas at the Port of Kalama for about 20 years.
In Kalama, 464 people cast ballots Tuesday, a 22.4% turnout rate for the city, one of the highest in the county.