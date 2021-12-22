Mayor Malone loses her council seat after missing sixth meeting of the year

Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone was forced to vacate her seat Tuesday for missing council meetings, capping a tumultuous year for the Kelso City Council.

City Manager Andy Hamilton announced the decision at the end of the Tuesday night council meeting. While Malone could be appointed back to her seat as soon as the next council meeting, her removal all but guarantees Kelso will have a new mayor beginning next year.

Kelso’s city charter states that any councilmember who misses more than five meetings in one year automatically forfeits their seat. The only allowable reason to miss a council meeting is if the member is away on approved city business.

“I know the mayor has talked to a number of people since the last meeting, and our charter is very much written in stone on this point,” Hamilton said.

Before this week, Malone missed two regular council meetings in February, one in April and one in July. Her fifth absence came from the walkout at the Sept. 8 council meeting, when Malone and three other councilmembers left before the meeting began to prevent a quorum.

Malone posted on Facebook that her absences early in the year were due to family medical issues, including the death of her sister-in-law. She was unavailable for an interview with The Daily News on Wednesday.

Kim Lefebvre, who will serve as acting mayor until the next council meeting, said she felt sorry for what happened with Malone. Lefebvre missed only one meeting this year, despite going through a bypass surgery and contracting COVID-19.

“We only meet twice a month, except sometimes we have special meetings,” Lefebvre said. “If you miss six meetings, that’s a quarter of all our work.”

Councilman Keenan Harvey said he had questions about whether the count of missed meetings was correct, but cited executive session discussions that kept him from getting into specifics. Harvey also felt the way the announcement was made was mishandled.

“If members of the council thought that this met the definition of Malone missing six or more meetings, then why is the council not making that announcement?” Harvey said.

The strict attendance policy is an issue Kelso councilmembers have run into in the past. Alan Slater lost his seat in 1997 after he missed meetings while recovering from cancer and Dan Myers lost his seat in 2012. Slater and Myers both were quickly reappointed to their seats, and their removals spurred unsuccessful attempts to amend the absence policy in the city charter.

The most recent instance came in December 2015, when embattled city councilman Jared Franklin vacated his seat over absences. Franklin’s removal overlapped with several current members of the council: Malone and Jim Hill were sworn in at the following council meeting, while Lefebvre was appointed to fill Franklin’s seat.

A vote for who will serve as mayor of Kelso will take place at the Jan. 4 meeting regardless of what has happened with Malone. The council chooses among themselves who will serve as mayor after newly elected members are sworn in at the first meeting of a year.

Hill said that, based on conversations with other members of the council, Malone may have had an uphill battle to be re-elected next month regardless of the absence issue.

“It comes down to the fact that given everything that happened in the last year, the city deserves new leadership. And that’s not a criticism of Nancy’s leadership,” Hill said.

The swearing-in for councilman Brian Wood and the vote for mayor will be the first action items on the council’s agenda in January. A discussion about reappointing Malone to her seat, or any other actions the council takes to fill her position, will not come up until later that night.

Harvey also has requested the city hold an executive session after the next meeting to discuss personnel matters related to the decision about Malone.

