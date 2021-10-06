Makinster seeks to retain Longview council seat against newcomer Wean

Many of the specific planks of Wean's campaign center around Commerce Avenue. Wean said she wants to see downtown Longview bring in so many visitors that it causes parking problems.

While some of that growth will come from working with the current businesses, Wean wants to see the area grow more vertically as well. She is a big supporter of mixed-use developments expanding above current businesses or parking lots. She argues that kind of development, with businesses on the ground floor and multiple stories of residences above, allow the city to grow without sprawling away from its original footprint.

"You can have smokestacks and pretty flowers, and we have to have both in order to attract employers and get people to stay," Wean said.

Organization also is part of her approach to homelessness. Wean wants to centralize the resources available to residents, whether that comes through the proposed hosted encampment or local nonprofits. When she worked for a nonprofit in Fort Collins, Colorado, she appreciated the city had an easily available map and rundown of public services for the homeless.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wean is endorsed by Rooted to Win, a program launched by the Washington State Democrats this year to support local election candidates.