Lower Columbia College working to increase male enrollment and women in trade programs

As Lower Columbia College President Chris Bailey dug through the college’s enrollment data for the current school year, he ran into a surprising number: only 28% of the college’s current students are men.

Lower Columbia College has had a majority of female students for more than a decade. According to the Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, women currently make up 54% of the state’s community college students.

This school year, however, saw the largest decline among the male student body and has created the biggest gender gap for the school.

“We knew there was a trend, but to see the sharp fallout, it was a little disconcerting,” Bailey said.

Bailey and directors at the college suspect the decline says more about men forgoing college for other jobs than a wave of female students coming through. They are working with superintendents in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties to reach more male high school students about the benefits of the college’s trade programs.

At the same time, LCC also is trying to address areas where the gender divide is imbalanced the other way. In the classes for the manufacturing and transportation trades, men can be more than 80% of the student body.

When Natasha Allen enrolled in the college’s welding program around a decade ago, she often was the only woman in the program for a year. Allen now is a welding instructor and has been vocal about getting more women into the program. This year, one of her blocks of classes had a female majority among its nine students.

“The need for a broader pool of possible skilled workers is phenomenal. It’s better for companies in Cowlitz County and across the U.S. when they have more people to pick from,” Allen said.

Immediate work offers draw in young men

Ryan Flatz saw the enrollment split when he graduated from Toutle Lake High School. While he went on to Washington State University, many of the other guys in his class went straight into the workforce or didn’t complete college.

Flatz understood why many of his friends made that decision. After years of students being told college was the ideal next step after high school, students his age started to see college graduates struggle to find work in the areas of their degrees.

“Eventually, I think they became disenfranchised with the traditional mantra of going to college right out of school, and the trades have been in such high demand,” said Flatz, who is now enrolled in the nursing program at Lower Columbia College.

The pandemic has exaggerated that split while driving down total college enrollment rates. A report released Thursday by the National Student Clearinghouse found at least 900,000 fewer students are enrolled in colleges nationwide this year, compared to the fall of 2019.

One of the steepest drops in enrollment was among men at public two-year colleges. Their college participation rate dropped by 16% over the last two years.

At the same time, the expectation that degrees are needed for high-paying jobs has not gone away. A study from Georgetown University last year found around a quarter of workers with an associate’s degree or some college experience earned more than the median worker with a bachelor’s degree.

“We want them to be successful earlier, to get them on a path to a career instead of a job. And that is an opportunity to get good benefits, pay and security,” Bailey said.

Boosting women in the trades

One of Allen’s current students is Jeanelle McConnell. McConnell said she had two previous attempts at completing college in eastern Washington but struggled to find the field in which she wanted to work.

“It wasn’t until I knew a female welder, when one of my friends got into it, that I ever considered it as a career,” McConnell said.

McConnell is a welder for a shop in Longview while taking evening classes at LCC. Flatz splits his time between the emergency department at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and the college nursing program.

Both students said their college experiences, while nontraditional, convinced them to advocate for the benefits of college to potential students.

“If they want to make a change in their life or enter a new field or move vertically to a higher role, I think now is a better time than ever to enroll,” Flatz said.

LCC Director of Outreach Nicole Faber oversees the college’s efforts to reach out to students at high schools in the college’s two county service area. Faber said providing flexibility for students outside of the traditional college age range was one way for the school to balance its student body.

On the younger side, that flexibility looks like the Running Start program that allows students to earn high school and college credits for the same classes. Faber said the dual-credit approach can make it easier for students to prepare for the transition to a college workload.

Faber said the college also is planning to increase in-person recruiting events and campus visits as much as the continuation of COVID-19 will allow.

“Virtual learning and visits might be a stigma, but they’re also part of figuring out how to adapt to meet the needs of our students,” Faber said.

