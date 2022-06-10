Longview's plan for federal housing funds raises questions about stalled projects

Too many questions were raised over the status of previously funded Community Development Block Grant program funds at Thursday night's Longview City Council public hearing on where to allocate more than $300,000 in current CDBG funding that the issue was set aside for further discussion.

City Planner Adam Trimble presented an atypical use to the council. He suggested a "float loan," which temporarily diverts funding from previous grant recipients, whose projects stalled, into new developments.

"I think it seems interesting but I'm not quite sure what you're asking me to vote on at this moment," councilor Hillary Strobel said.

Council members said there was a lack of information about how the float loan process worked, what happened with the stalled projects money, and the proposed use of the loan to provide sidewalk repairs and new lighting in the Highlands neighborhood.

"We could be looking at different priorities and different projects, and perhaps other interested stakeholders in this community would have brought forward different proposals," councilor Mike Wallin said.

Community Development Block Grants are a chunk of money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development received annually by Longview and many other cities. The CDBG funds frequently are used to provide affordable housing but also can be put into other activities and facilities that "directly benefit low- and moderate-income residents," according to the presentation to the City Council.

The float project presented by Trimble would reallocate funds directed for housing rehabilitation in the Highlands neighborhood in 2018 and for installing a new playground in Cloney Park in 2020 into a separate project in the Highlands to repair sidewalks and install new streetlights.

The council approved CDBG funding for three projects Thursday night: $210,000 to complete construction of the Longview Police Department's satellite office in Archie Anderson park, $48,000 for the Longview Parks Department's Super Summers program and $16,000 for an improvement plan for Cloney Skate Park and bike track.

Longview previously directed a combined $400,000 in CDBG funds to the satellite police station in 2020 and 2021. Longview Super Summers, which offers youth programs to occupy children during schools' summer breaks, has received funding multiple times over the past five years.

Thursday night the council also held public hearings and final votes to allocate federal housing funds and document recording fees for housing projects. The council approved the following allocations:

$142,000 to the Sunrise Village Apartments being built by Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington.

$84,600 to the Lower Columbia Community Action Program (CAP).

$80,000 to Community House on Broadway for tenant-based rental assistance.

$32,000 to Community House on Broadway for its emergency shelter.

$20,600 to the Emergency Support Shelter.

