Longview's newest city councilor wants to listen and diversify

Christopher Ortiz has spent his entire career in education. For the past two weeks, he's been learning how to handle his new role on the Longview City Council.

The newest member of the City Council, Ortiz was appointed March 15 to fill a vacant seat. He was one of more than a dozen Longview residents who applied for the open position after Christine Schott announced in February she was stepping down.

Ortiz said he applied because he wants to get more involved in the community after moving to Longview in 2019. He believes his background in education will help him handle the bureaucratic side of the council meetings and will help him listen to what Longview's residents want from the city government.

"The very nature of public education is about including all students and staff in the environment," Ortiz said.

He is the assistant superintendent for the Reynolds School District across the Columbia River in Multnomah County. He oversees two large departments within the district, student and family services, and district operations.

Before moving to Longview, he spent three years as the superintendent of Luther Burbank School District in San Jose and eight years as a principal for the Los Angeles Unified School District, among other jobs in public education.

Both Ortiz's full-time job and his work on the council will heavily revolve around meetings. He attends Reynolds' school board meetings two Wednesdays a month and will be at City Council meetings on a following Thursday. Ortiz plans to handle the demands of both roles with detailed planning, a habit he said he's been keeping up for years.

"I probably work too much. I don't take enough time off for myself, at least that's what my husband says. But I think that will help me balance this," Ortiz said.

Ortiz also hopes to help diversify the concerns that reach the City Council. Ortiz is Latino, like roughly 11% of Longview residents, and he speaks fluent Spanish. Over the past years, he has gotten to know a few Latino families through the city's community gardens program.

"I've usually talked to them about gardening, so we didn't really go into the challenges they were facing," Ortiz said. "Now that I'm on the council, and they know that, I can get more of their input."

Listening and getting ideas is Ortiz's main goal for the start of his term on the council. He plans to visit the Alabama Street homeless camp to prepare for discussions about the site's future. He wants to get ideas from fellow congregants at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, from open houses for the various city committees and from public comment at City Council meetings.

Housing and other issues

Ortiz has seen the local housing market tighten significantly, even in the last three years. While he was able to find a home that had been on the market for months, Ortiz said another Reynolds School District employee just bought a house in Kelso after being outbid repeatedly for homes.

Ortiz said the city should do what it can with zoning changes and policy to ease housing concerns. He also wants to hear what Longview residents think about issues like accessory dwelling units, which are moving through the planning commission and could be up for a City Council vote in the next few months.

Walkability was a major selling point for the neighborhood Ortiz lives in, so Ortiz said he wants to expand sidewalks into other parts of Longview. He said the council has done a good job planning ahead for walkability and for the water system improvements being paid for by the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Economically, Ortiz, who will serve on the council through November 2023 when the seat is up for election, said the city should support a diverse variety of businesses. He cited the Port of Longview as a vital piece of the local economy.

"We should be conscious that we are making decisions that have short-term, mid-term and long-term impacts," Ortiz said.

