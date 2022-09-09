Longview: Yes to pallet homes for the homeless but not in downtown

Hundreds of people packed into Longview City Hall on Thursday night, beseeching city leaders to not place a hosted homeless encampment in downtown Longview; the City Council agreed.

Councilors unanimously voted to exclude the downtown Commerce zone from further discussion about where to situate a pallet home community in the city.

"I would like to continue the conversation about what is possible with this model, but before we do so, I would like to ensure that we're taking some of those pieces out of consideration," Councilor Hillary Strobel said.

A similar motion to exclude Alabama Street, which has been home to an unhosted homeless camp for several years, failed, 3-4.

The evening's other votes showed a commitment to making a few immediate changes in how the city addresses homelessness. The council voted 5-2 to direct city staff to make a deposit payment for 50 pallet homes, to be built at a site to be determined.

The council also voted for staff to quickly begin providing 24/7 security on the temporary, alternative campsite set up during the Alabama Street cleanup and arrange a "good neighbor" agreement to facility communication between the city and neighboring businesses and homes regarding the camp.

The votes and debate were part of a five-hour workshop item to discuss a proposal for the next step in the city's work to address homelessness. City staff and the Council Unhoused Subcommittee had brought in a plan with two locations for pallet homes to be built, one in a downtown parking lot at 12th Avenue and Hemlock Street and one at the current Alabama Street campsite.

"It doesn't belong in anyone's backyard," Highlands resident and neighborhood organizer Shannon Gilman said. "You're cleaning up Alabama camp but you haven't come to clean up the needles and all the stuff that is in my alley."

The main council chamber was overflowing with standing visitors when the meeting started at 6 p.m. People who couldn't fit into the chamber watched three-deep from the hallway outside, sat in an overflow room next door where the meeting was livestreamed, or watched the meeting on their phones in other corners of City Hall.

Downtown business owners and employees appeared en masse to express anger at the idea of any encampment in downtown. While nearly every public comment opposed the downtown location, there was a wider range of opinions about the broader topic of hosted camps.

"I believe that everyone here wants better for our unhoused community but not at the expense of businesses, our parks, our public spaces," business owner Ariel Largé told the council. "We are asking that you go back to the drawing board."

"Speaking for the insignificant residents and businesses who reside there," said Shawn Higgins, a Commerce Avenue resident and Salvation Army volunteer, "you're going to make our lives a lot harder."

Moving forward

Councilors Ruth Kendall and Mike Wallin made the motion to place a deposit payment for pallet homes. Placing the order quickly would mean the pallet homes arrive in Longview sometime in November.

Wallin said it was not an option for the city to either keep the Alabama Street camp going as it has been or disband it and do nothing to help homeless residents.

"We have to find a path forward. We have to do something, not just for those individuals but also for the businesses at Alabama Street, for the neighbors and the residents," Wallin said.

Other councilors amended the motion to provide the security boost and good neighbor agreement to the current site. The two additions will be in effect until the pallet home site is operational.

"I'm talking about a security patrol firm that can be eyes and ears, that can be able to monitor the residents. When there are eyes and ears, people behave better," Councilor Christopher Ortiz said.

A good neighbor agreement is a set of standards for how the group managing a homeless campsite will communicate with nearby businesses and homes to address any problems caused by the unhoused residents. For the past several year, similar agreements have been used by the severe weather shelter at First Christian Church.

"If they did it right, if they got the drugs and everything else out … we wouldn't be so against it being there. Obviously no place to put it is perfect," Tanner Pliler, manager for Matt's Meats on Alabama Street, said.

No decision was made on where the pallet home community will end up or which agency will be contracted to serve as host for the eventual site. The Council Unhoused Subcommittee and the staff who worked with members to determine a site would take the lead on those developments.

Once a potential location and host agency are selected, the city would send an interlocal agreement to the Cowlitz County Commissioners to receive funding to maintain the site.

The staff presentation

The first hour of the meeting was dedicated to a presentation about the current situation on Alabama Street and how the downtown site was proposed in the first place.

Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson led a group of city staff who evaluated all city-owned properties for their potential to become a hosted pallet home site. Swanson said the final rankings were based on eight attributes, including utility access, the current use and the amount of paved surface.

Initial site plans and budgets were created for the two recommended locations and the Gearhart Gardens parking lot.

Swanson said the city focused on pallet homes because they would be quick to set up and had proven successful in other locations. The Safe Stay Community locations that Vancouver has offered since December were a frequent point of comparison.

"The reality is for people facing homelessness and those 109 individuals out there (on Alabama Street) today, they need a place to stay. Tonight," Swanson said.

In addition to city staff, Major Jonathan Harvey, general secretary for the Northwest Division of the Salvation Army, participated in the presentation. Harvey spoke about the success his nonprofit has seen with other pallet home communities, including one on the campus of Los Angeles Harbor College.

"I believe we have an unfinished task, and we would love, as an organization, to be a part of resolving it," Harvey said.