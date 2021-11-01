 Skip to main content
Longview uses emergency declaration to repair damaged water pump station
Water Treatment Plant

Water runs from a pump at the Mint Farm water treatment facility in this 2012 photo.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

The Longview City Council will vote later this week on an emergency declaration to address damage to one of the city's water pump stations.

The emergency declaration resolution says city staff discovered the water pump station on North 50th Avenue was not working Oct. 20. Water division employees visited the station and found "extensive damage" had been done to one of the two pumps at the station, as well as the electrical system that controls the pumps.

City manager Kurt Sacha approved the emergency declaration last week and the measure will be up for ratification by the City Council Thursday. The emergency declaration allows the city to fast-track the repair process by not going through a competitive bidding process for the work.

The emergency declaration resolution says waiting to go through the full bid process would "result in unacceptable delays in eliminating the hazards" caused by the pump station's damage.

Losing the pump station completely would leave residents of 50th Avenue and Clark Creek Road without water. The pump station sends water uphill from near Pacific Way to a reservoir at the far north end of the street, which then supplies water to the nearby homes.

The station currently is being run with one pump and an emergency generator providing power. Public works director Ken Hash said the city hopes to have the repairs done in roughly a month, depending on how quickly parts and equipment make it through the supply chain to Longview.

Sacha's approval allowed the city to already approach a contractor to begin ordering repair parts for the pump and electrical system.

The cause of the pump and electrical system failures still is undetermined, though Hash said it could be a coincidence that both broke down around the same time.

