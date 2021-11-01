Longview uses emergency declaration to repair damaged water pump station

The Longview City Council will vote later this week on an emergency declaration to address damage to one of the city's water pump stations.

The emergency declaration resolution says city staff discovered the water pump station on North 50th Avenue was not working Oct. 20. Water division employees visited the station and found "extensive damage" had been done to one of the two pumps at the station, as well as the electrical system that controls the pumps.

City manager Kurt Sacha approved the emergency declaration last week and the measure will be up for ratification by the City Council Thursday. The emergency declaration allows the city to fast-track the repair process by not going through a competitive bidding process for the work.

The emergency declaration resolution says waiting to go through the full bid process would "result in unacceptable delays in eliminating the hazards" caused by the pump station's damage.

Losing the pump station completely would leave residents of 50th Avenue and Clark Creek Road without water. The pump station sends water uphill from near Pacific Way to a reservoir at the far north end of the street, which then supplies water to the nearby homes.