Longview ups income limits for reduced utility payments, as inflation increases

The Longview City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a larger-than-normal increase to the income limits for its utility rate reduction program to keep up with inflation.

The program is intended to aid low-income seniors and low-income residents with disabilities. The city program offers those residents up to half off from sewer and garbage fees and no charge for stormwater utility rates.

At the Tuesday night council meeting, the city councilors raised the maximum income limit for residents to qualify for the program from $25,000 to $27,900 for a single-person household. For homes with two people, the income limit increased from $28,550 to $31,850. For five or more people, the income cap rose from $38,550 to $43,000.

Increases to the income limits are approved by the City Council on an annual basis to keep up with the cost-of-living increases to payments provided by the Social Security Administration. This year the cost-of-living adjustment went up 5.9%, the largest change since 1982. The Social Security increase is aimed to counteract inflation.

As of June, the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers over the previous 12 months had increased by 9.1%. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the change was the largest 12-month increase since November 1981.

The income limit for Longview's rate reductions is increasing to keep pace. This year's rate change is a larger dollar increase to the limit than the previous three years combined.

The program also applies to transitional housing providers by providing a sewer rate reduction of up to 25% for places that provide rent-free housing to people in need.

Longview residents have to apply to the city to receive the discounted rates, including income verification. The combined effect of all rate reductions offered through the program is anticipated to be roughly $220,000 per year.