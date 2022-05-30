Longview to review adding drive-thrus, food trucks downtown June 9

The Longview City Council Thursday voted to set a public hearing for June 9 on proposed zoning changes to the downtown core.

Among the changes proposed by city planner Adam Trimble and the planning commission are easing the process for food trucks to operate downtown, allowing for drive-thru or walk-up pickup windows and outdoor entertainment venues, and shifting membership clubs from Commerce Avenue to the neighboring streets.

The proposed code includes a tighter definition of what a restaurant is, which Trimble said addressed some of the concerns business owners shared with the council in January about a rumored soup kitchen opening on Commerce. The new definition states that a restaurant needs to have a fixed menu and charge for the food it provides.

The code would slightly expand new housing developments downtown. A proposed change would allow mixed-use housing developments that include housing on up to 50% of the ground floor, in addition to the higher stories where it is currently permitted.

At the same meeting as the public hearing, the city council could vote to end the downtown moratorium that was enacted in January and approve the slate of changes.

