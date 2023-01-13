Longview splits from Cowlitz County homeless program to create its own

Longview is splitting ties with the Cowlitz County homeless task force to gain more influence on how the city handles homelessness within its boundaries.

The Longview City Council voted to have the city form its own homeless housing program, separated from the version currently being run by Cowlitz County, during their meeting Thursday night. The city will establish its own five-year priority list and a task force to address homelessness.

Councilmembers Mike Wallin and Ruth Kendall introduced the proposal. Wallin said the city has spent the last several years participating in the county's homeless task force without seeing many results and felt increasingly frustrated with the lack of urgency from the county commissioners.

"We have been expecting our county leaders to collaborate and cooperate to help us with this and they haven't. I can't speak for other cities, but I think many of us are feeling left behind by the county," Wallin said.

The resolution passed 6-1, with Spencer Boudreau voting against it.

The commissioners' full rejection of funding for HOPE Village escalated the city's increasingly frayed relationship with the county on the issue. Councilmembers had voiced frustration for years about the slow pace of change from the county task force, from the inability to select a replacement campsite for Alabama Street in early 2020 to the rejection of a hosted homeless site proposal from Community House on Broadway in June.

Commissioner Rick Dahl was in the audience during the Longview council meeting and was asked by Mayor MaryAlice Wallis to comment on the housing program split. Dahl said that he was open to meeting with the city to discuss the issues but didn't say how he felt about the proposal.

"I would always encourage you to do what you think is best for your city," Dahl said.

Asked why he opposed the HOPE Village proposal, Dahl said the approach was flawed in addressing only a portion of the area's homeless population and not having more law enforcement angles.

Washington state law requires counties to create a task force to manage their five-year homeless housing plan. Cities may choose to create their own program that meets the same requirements as the county versions. A handful of smaller cities in Washington have chosen to take that step, such as Wenatchee and East Wenatchee joining up to create a homeless program in 2021.

Longview will need to create a task force to oversee ideas about housing and homelessness in Longview, as well as establish a five-year plan for priorities, before spending any of the funds. State law allows cities to use the existing county plan and task force, but Wallin and Kendall said they would prefer to customize the plan for Longview's biggest needs.

"There's a lot of good elements in the county plan and we can certainly utilize a lot of the pieces of what's already been written by that county task force in building our plan. So we wouldn't be starting from scratch," Kendall said.

Longview will keep its share of document recording fees, which are required to be spent on housing and homelessness. Based on the last few years, those fees in Longview would provide up to $300,000 per year, which makes up around 30% of the fees currently collected by the county.

The fees would not fully cover the cost of HOPE Village, which includes a $1.4 million contract between Longview and the Salvation Army. The revenue can also be used to establish new efforts to address homelessness, if they are supported by the task force and the longterm plan. The city could also apply for grants or state funding directed at alleviating homelessness without needing to get county approval.