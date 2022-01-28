Longview signs onto Spirit Lake cooperative

The Longview City Council approved the city's role in a regional effort to address Mount St. Helens' continued impacts on waterways during a relatively quiet Thursday night council meeting.

The council unanimously voted for Mayor MaryAlice Wallis to sign onto the Spirit Lake-Toutle/Cowlitz River Collaborative, a cooperative agreement between an array of local, state and federal agencies to work together on the future of the region's waterways. The declaration creates a formal way for Longview and other local groups to communicate with the federal agencies about the plans for Spirit Lake and the risks of downstream flooding.

"This is a necessary piece of this community and this area," Wallis said.

The public comment at Thursday's meeting featured a back-and-forth discussion between city attorney James McNamara and Longview resident George Brajcich.

Brajcich argued the city had improperly rescheduled several of last year's City Council meetings to different dates. In particular, Brajcich questioned meetings in August and December that were rescheduled as special meetings even though they would not have conflicted with holidays, one of the permittable reasons to reschedule city meetings.

McNamara reassured the council the rescheduling had been done legally. If a regular council meeting is rescheduled as another regular council meeting, it has to take place on the next business day. Alternatively, the meeting could be replaced with a special council meeting that had more flexibility with it's timing.

During Thursday's meeting, the city council also took action to:

sign onto two mutual aid agreements with the Washington State Department of Transportation, one for emergency proclamations and one for nonemergency local requests.

reschedule to Feb. 24 a public hearing on the annual report about Department of Housing and Urban Development grant programs.

award a $381,900 bid to J.H. Kelly, LLC, for work at the Mint Farm Regional Water Treatment Plant

revise the minutes for the Jan. 13 council meeting to say Mayor Wallis and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Wallin had been unanimously re-elected.

