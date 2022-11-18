Longview sends interlocal agreement to county to pay for HOPE Village

Longview is taking steps to finalize the city budget for the next two years and open the HOPE Village pallet home shelters in December.

The Longview City Council voted 6-1 to have an interlocal agreement for the pallet home program sent to the Cowlitz County commissioners. The agreement asks the county to fund the emergency shelters through the county's document recording fees, which are required to be spent to address homelessness in the county.

The pallet home development is a change of pace after a series of stalled attempts over the last several years for the city and county to address the Alabama Street campsite and homelessness more generally. After the county rejected the sole proposal they received for a hosted site in June and an emergency declaration was made for the camp, Longview staff and councilmembers began working to set up their own hosted solution.

The proposed scope of work for HOPE Village states the site will operate for 12 months, unless both Longview and the county agree to extend it. The site will provide case management services for residents, overnight security and spaces for storage and community meals.

Spencer Boudreau was the vote against the agreement. He questioned Longview Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson about how the site would actually enforce the proposed zero-tolerance policy for weapons, drugs and alcohol.

Boudreau gave the rest of the council what he purported to be a leaked draft of an interlocal agreement that county staff had been working on for HOPE Village. It was unclear if the record was real or what differences it had from the city's version, as Boudreau was not allowed to discuss it during the meeting.

The audience during Thursday's meeting were markedly more positive about the city's approach to homelessness than the recent months of discussion. A majority of people — who spoke during the discussion about the interlocal agreement and the public comment portion of the meeting — was in favor of the hosted site.

Mary Lyons, the volunteer scheduler for the severe weather shelter at First Christian Church, said that HOPE Village should function as a community instead of a collection of people sleeping in tents.

"I've seen some movements being made in services. How can people start thinking about getting off the streets? Those are the questions that can be best dealt with at HOPE Village," Lyons said.

Hostilities flared up between the program's supporters and Highlands residents who have been regular fixtures at the council meetings. Highlands community organizer Shannon Gilman was asked to sit down halfway through her comments when she stopped addressing the City Council and turned to other audience members.

Property tax

Earlier in the meeting, the council voted 6-1 to approve a property tax increase for 2023. The budgeted review is expected to increase by 3.6%, combining the annual 1% increase allowed by state law, with years of possible increases past councils had banked but not enacted.

The levy rate is expected to decline to $2.40 for every $1,000 in assessed home value even with the increase. Boudreau was again the dissenting vote on the measure.

The meeting also included the second and final public hearing about the 2023-2024 budget. The majority of comments came from prominent members of the downtown business community, asking the city to add a downtown liaison to the budget.