Longview seeks public input as it sets new Accessory Dwelling Units rules

The Longview City Council wants to hear more from the public before they vote to expand the options for Accessory Dwelling units to be built citywide.

The council unanimously voted Thursday night to hold a workshop and a public hearing over the next few months before holding a final vote on proposed ADU regulations brought forward by the Planning Commission.

Council members peppered city planner Adam Trimble with questions about the effects of the new rules. Many of the questions focused on how expanding the accessory dwelling options would affect parking throughout Longview and whether or not the proposed rules would allow for manufactured homes and tiny homes.

"If we are truly going to confront our housing emergency and our housing crisis, I think we need to make this ordinance we adopt as open as possible to anyone who has the ability to build this," councilor Spencer Boudreau said.

The proposal brought to City Council largely focused on making more single-family homes eligible to build detached units on their property. One of the largest changes would be eliminating the minimum lot size requirement, which currently only allows detached units on lots of at least 10,000 square feet.

Trimble said he is getting more frequent calls from residents about the potential for ADUs and the lot size is a common reason for many applications to be denied.

"(We're) making eligibility for a lot more places, but also building in some safeguards and protections for the character of the existing neighborhood," Trimble said.

In the current proposal, detached ADUs have to be at least 300 square feet and can be up to either 1,500 square feet or 60% of the main home's size, whichever is smaller. Manufactured homes that fit in the size range will need to have a permanent foundation and fit with the look of the main home. Detached units will need to meet guidelines for privacy, landscaping and design.

"This is aspirational," councilor Hillary Strobel said. "With the issues like the parking this isn't going to work for a lot of people, but you're trying to figure out how to make it work for as many people as possible."

One change with the proposal would allow homeowners not to add a third parking space on site if street parking is available in front of the home. Councilor Mike Wallin said that exception just looks at whether street parking is legal, not if spaces are actually available nearby during the day, which could further overcrowd some streets.

Wallin pushed back on a separate parking rule for attached ADUs that would remove driveways leading to converted garages that no longer looked like garages.

"But why do we want to eliminate off-street parking — albeit not covered, albeit not leading to a new fancy garage, but it's just open on-site parking?" Wallin said.

The planning commission held four workshops and a public open house as it prepared the new rules for the Ciy Council. Trimble said the commission only received a handful of comments during the months-long process.

Dates for the City Council workshop and public hearing have not been set.

Other City Council actions

• The Longview City Council directed staff to look into hiring a full-time liaison to the city's unhoused residents.

Strobel brought up the idea during her report to the council. She and councilor Ruth Kendall said the outreach coordinator would be a stop-gap measure to improve conditions for people at the Alabama Street campsite while the city and Cowlitz County worked toward a hosted site.

"I think there's a lot of value in having someone that's working for us, that is able to address things as they are happening," Strobel said.

The liaison would serve a similar role Cowlitz Family Health Center staff played in September while the Alabama Street campsite was temporarily moved and cleaned. City staff will update the council with more details about the potential role during the retreat Tuesday.

• The council voted 5-2 to allow Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington to move $88,000 from a veterans housing development to its rental assistance program. Wallin and Boudreau voted against it, with Wallin saying the money would be better spent on projects that would build more housing.

• The council approved an ordinance rescheduling future council meetings to a 6 p.m. start time and to Tuesdays in July and August and an ordinance clarifying the exemptions for fireworks and loud noises to take place at night during permitted special events.

