Right now, it would be cheaper for Longview garbage crews to take used cardboard and metal to the landfill than a recycling center. That market dynamic is complicating the city’s efforts to evaluate its recycling and solid waste contract.

The Longview City Council discussed Thursday a proposed 3% increase in the city’s contract with Waste Control for residential recycling and solid waste pickup, equaling a total of $19.92 per month. Community Development Director Ann Rivers said the increase would cover the growing fuel costs for the collection trucks and partially make up for the dip in the recycling market.

The Longview-based Waste Control has asked for recent increases with other municipalities’ contracts too. Kelso City Council deadlocked 3-3 on a 4% annual increase to its Waste Control contract in December. Kalama approved an 11% increase to its garbage rates earlier this month but has previously voted not to launch a curbside recycling program.

The Longview council Thursday put off voting on the rate change until a future meeting. Angie Wean and several other councilors said Thursday they wanted to “tell the story” of what the materials sent off for recycling are actually turned into. Other councilmembers wanted more data from Waste Control about how much was being recycled by Longview residents.

“If we actually truly care about our environment and we’re going to pay the money, we should actually make an effort and try to do better,” Wean said.

Why the cost difference?

It is cheaper to throw away garbage than to recycle in Longview partially because the Cowlitz County Landfill provides local municipalities with especially low tipping fees. The current fee of $55.80 per ton is about half as much as the fees in Grays Harbor County and a third of the rates in King County.

Recent downturns in the market for recyclables also contribute to the close costs. The global recycling market has been in flux since China stopped mass imports of plastics and other recyclables in 2018 and was shaken again by the supply chain issues during the pandemic.

The market for cardboard and paper products dropped significantly over the second half of 2022 to a current average around $33 per ton, though Waste Connections’ Division Vice President Jason Sanders said Thursday it is picking back up.

“The demand is there now... We’re starting to see finally in February, the (old corrugated cardboard price) picked up five or 10 bucks. What I’m hearing is that is should be back up to normal,” Sanders said.

How does local recycling work?

Both Waste Control and Longview city staff said they wanted to do a better job communicating what items can and cannot be recycled in the city. Sanders said there was a lot of “wishful recycling” of types of plastic that would not be accepted at the Vancouver facility.

Sanders laid out the two routes that Longview’s recycling take after being collected. The curbside pickups and dropoffs at the Waste Control plant in Longview are sent to a materials recovery facility in Vancouver owned by Waste Connections, where a combination of workers and machines separate out the different types of materials. The different materials are then shipped out to be reused.

Waste Control, which was acquired by Waste Connections in 2020, also has local partnerships that collect cardboard and paper products from Longview businesses, then sends those directly to NORPAC. The mill invested $50 million in new equipment to increase its output of paper product recycling.