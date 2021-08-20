Longview restaurants dealt with string of issues over the summer

Backstage Cafe closed one day in late June because of the heat and reduced its menu to just pizza and salad during the August heat wave. Toland said the kitchen temperatures can reach 100 degrees on a normal day when all the pizza ovens and grills are in use, so the excess heat would have been dangerous for normal operations.

Kelso Theater Pub also has been handling problems that are unique to movie theaters. More and more films are either premiering only on streaming services or debuting in both theaters and online. Of the movies that are coming out for theaters, the Theater Pub selects among the family-friendly options.

The limited options have meant that Disney's "Jungle Cruise" has been the only movie showing at the theater since July 30. Toland said they had a lot of attendance and dine-in meals over the first two weeks of screening, but the repeat customers weren't willing to see the movie multiple times.

"The third week we showed it was dead in comparison. I'm sending workers home early because there's not enough people coming in," Toland said.

Previous COVID cases and upcoming restrictions