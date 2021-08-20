Longview restaurants dealt with string of issues over the summer

Businesses who could not handle the heat waves that hit the West Coast in late June and early August temporarily closed their kitchens. Food supply shortages and hiring challenges led to reduced menus and adjusted hours. Others were hit with COVID cases among their staff or suppliers.
"I have friends in the business who are having problems getting things as simple as soft pretzels, just because of the supply chain," said Devon Toland, the general manager for Kelso Theater Pub and the adjoining Backstage Cafe.
Like many other restaurants, The Duck Inn in Skamokawa has used its Facebook page to keep customers informed of the ongoing changes. On Aug. 3, the restaurant announced that supply shortages were forcing them to switch to a smaller menu. The restaurant also shortened its hours slightly, moving the opening time from 11 a.m. to noon.
"We apologize if we take some of your favorites off the menu temporarily and are grateful for your continued support throughout these tough times," the Duck Inn posted.
When the heat wave hit a few days later, the Duck Inn closed for three days. A Facebook post cited the heat wave, supply issues and "unforeseen circumstances" that led to the brief closure. Duck Inn reopened last Friday and debuted a pared-down menu earlier this week.
Backstage Cafe closed one day in late June because of the heat and reduced its menu to just pizza and salad during the August heat wave. Toland said the kitchen temperatures can reach 100 degrees on a normal day when all the pizza ovens and grills are in use, so the excess heat would have been dangerous for normal operations.
Kelso Theater Pub also has been handling problems that are unique to movie theaters. More and more films are either premiering only on streaming services or debuting in both theaters and online. Of the movies that are coming out for theaters, the Theater Pub selects among the family-friendly options.
The limited options have meant that Disney's "Jungle Cruise" has been the only movie showing at the theater since July 30. Toland said they had a lot of attendance and dine-in meals over the first two weeks of screening, but the repeat customers weren't willing to see the movie multiple times.
"The third week we showed it was dead in comparison. I'm sending workers home early because there's not enough people coming in," Toland said.
Previous COVID cases and upcoming restrictions
When Tim's Bar and Grill in Kelso closed last week, the owner attached a paper sign to the front door. The sign said a COVID outbreak at a local food supply warehouse left them "unable to stay open for this week. We are seeking other alternatives and seem hopeful we will be able to open the week of 8/16."
Tim's reopened Wednesday after temporarily closing for more than a week.
PNW Meatheads BBQ closed for four days beginning Aug. 9. The Longview restaurant explained on Facebook that two staff members had tested positive for COVID, so the facility needed to be cleaned and shifts needed to be reorganized. Owner Amber Beaton told commenters on the Facebook post that when Meatheads reopened, employees who were not vaccinated would be wearing face masks and taking COVID tests.
"It is 100% their personal choice how they handle their personal health. We simply ask them to provide us with documentation if they have been vaccinated," the restaurant posted.
The mask mandates and current case rates likely will keep the industry in flux for a while longer.
Lone Fir Bar & Grill in Kelso said Thursday that they would be canceling a live music performance happening Saturday because of rising COVID cases in the county. The owner warned customers on Facebook about the indoor mask mandate that would take effect soon.
"Please be kind....we did not make the rules but are required to enforce if we want to stay open," the restaurant wrote.