Longview Public Library hopes to bring mobile library to town

The Longview Public Library is in the early stages of bringing a bookmobile onto the city streets.

Becky Standal, youth services librarian, said there had been discussions for years about the possible benefits of a bookmobile, but the pandemic had dramatically shown the range of resources a mobile extension could offer. For the majority of 2020, the library's services relied on digital material and curbside pickup as few patrons were allowed into the stacks.

"This showed itself as a way you can offer flexible library services to people outside of the library and reach people in the community that don't necessarily come to the building," Standal said.

Standal leads a steering committee made of library employees, members of the Longview Library Foundation, city council representatives and members of the public who will determine the features for the bookmobile. The committee held its first meeting in August and will talk regularly over the next few months.

