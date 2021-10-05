Longview prepares to lower speed limits near schools, parks

One Finnish study frequently cited to support lower speeds found pedestrians survived 95% of collisions that happen at 20 MPH, but only 60% of collisions at 30 MPH.

"In the long term, our bike and pedestrian fatalities have trended upward. If you're striving to get to zero road fatalities, you have to address those too," Hash said.

The City Council approved the speed limit changes for the handful of roads in September by removing them from the city's list of permitted higher speed limits. Washington state law sets the default speed limit on all city and town roads to 25 MPH, unless specified otherwise by local municipalities.

Between now and Oct. 14, city public works crews will install signs with the lowered speed limit every quarter mile along the affected roads. Hash plans to work with the Longview Police Department to place speed feedback trailers along some of the roads as an additional reminder and incentive to drivers.

Hash said he hopes the new signs and flashing reminders will get the vast majority of drivers to break their habits and match the new speed limits.