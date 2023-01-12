Longview prepares road projects on 46th Avenue, Washington Way for later this year

Upcoming roadwork on 46th Avenue in West Longview is the first of several large-scale city road projects slated for 2023.

The city is hosting an open house for the upcoming 46th Avenue reconstruction on Jan. 23, beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall. The open house will focus on answering neighbors' questions about how the road closures and construction will affect them.

The road improvements between Olympia Way and Ocean Beach Highway are intended to help local pedestrians and children attending Robert Gray Elementary School. Longview is adding a sidewalk, bike lanes and street parking spaces, as well as repaving the road and replacing a bridge over the neighborhoods' water cutoff slough.

The Longview City Council is scheduled to vote on the $4.7 million construction contract for the project Thursday night. If approved, Public Works Director Ken Hash said the work will start within six to eight weeks and will likely continue for several months due to the bridge portion.

The 46th Avenue repairs will be paid for with $3 million from a state Transportation Improvement Board grant, $1.1 million from Longview's water and sewer fund and the remaining money from the federal government.

Washington Way

Further down the line is a larger set of roadwork coming to Washington Way. The planned road renovations call for repaving large sections of the road between R.A. Long Park and 34th Avenue, along with improving traffic signals and surfaces at four of the busiest intersections along that stretch.

The construction will make Washington Way one of Longview's first major "Complete Street" projects under the master plan the City Council approved last year. Longview received $4.8 million in federal grants for the Washington Way project.

Hash said the final design and details of the project will be discussed during a City Council workshop in February before the roadwork goes out to bid. One of the biggest decisions is whether to keep the road as four lanes or narrow it to three lanes, creating a center turn lane and larger bike lanes, which Hash said would help to reduce accidents without significantly slowing down drivers.

A survey is available through the city website for people to give their opinions about what Washington Way should prioritize, especially when it comes to parking and bicycle access. Hash said the roadwork would likely start after the city's Fourth of July events.

The City Council workshop on roads will also include discussion about the planned street and culvert changes on Beech Street.