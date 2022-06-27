Longview police saw less crime, lower staffing in 2021

The Longview Police Department's annual report paints a mixed picture for how the city was impacted by crime in 2021.

Longview did not see an increase in crime last year. The rates for major offenses went down and police received fewer calls than they did in 2019. On the other hand, police answered an increase in calls involving people with behavioral health issues and the department will likely be short-handed through the rest of this year.

Chief Robert Huhta presented the annual report to the Longview City Council during its meeting Thursday.

The arrest rate for major offenses in 2021 was 77.7 arrests per 1,000 residents. The rate marks a 6% drop from the previous year's arrest rate and is the third year in a row that the rate has decreased in Longview.

"I think that shows our staff is doing a great job with the staffing level we currently have, especially for the more serious offenders," Huhta said.

One of the unique drivers of the decline this year is the Washington State Supreme Court's Blake decision in February 2021, which led to the state eliminating felony simple drug possession. Simple drug possession involves people possessing drugs for their own use, as opposed to selling narcotics.

Since July the Longview police have issued referral cards for people caught with small amounts of hard drugs for the first two offenses. On the third offense the person is charged with a misdemeanor.

Huhta called the change a "huge pendulum swing" during his presentation to the City Council. "It sounds like there's going to be some changes. I think our community has felt the impacts of the drug stuff," Huhta said.

Arrests for what the annual report called "society crimes," which include felony drug arrests and issues like prostitution and weapons offenses, went down 43% between 2020 and 2021. The rates for "people crimes" and "property crimes" — the other two categories of major offenses — only changed slightly between the two years.

Longview police received 34,913 total calls for service, including online reports. The number of calls increased from 2020 but remained below the roughly 42,000 calls the department received in 2019.

Staffing challenges

Of the 61 commissioned officers that the Longview police is budgeted for, 52 positions are currently filled. The department is also seeing a staffing shortage for noncommissioned roles, such as community service officers.

Huhta said he had to pull officers away from traffic enforcement, the major crimes unit and police station desks to make sure there were enough officers on the street. Many days the police had the bare minimum number of officers out on patrol at one time: four officers and a command sergeant.

"It puts pressure on the rest of the department to reprioritize our calls. There's not as much traffic enforcement, there's not as much patrol visible out there," Huhta said.

There are changes in the works to address staffing. Seven incoming officers are at various stages of preparation through the police academy and field training and should be working in Longview by the end of the year. Huhta said he is hopeful the state Legislature would consider a bill in 2023 that would fund more local police officers.

Right now it remains unclear how the crime rates have changed in 2022. Huhta expected Longview would mirror the increase in stolen vehicles and other property crimes that has occurred across Washington this year.

"It's always challenging with this report. People want to focus on what happened this year and it's hard to shift back to how crime impacted them in 2021," Huhta said.

During the City Council meeting Thursday, some Longview residents pushed the city to be more active in addressing current issues around crime. Many of the complaints came from residents of the Highlands neighborhood.

