Longview passes spending plan for $8.1 million in ARPA funds

The Longview City Council ended 2021 by approving plans to spend $8.1 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

During a special meeting Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the funding proposal put together by Mike Wallin, Ruth Kendall and Hillary Strobel. The ARPA funds will be split among improvements for the city's water and stormwater system, utility extensions for new developments and general revenue replacement.

"This once in a lifetime opportunity to invest more than $8 million in critical infrastructure is a showcase for the benefits of collaboration amongst City Council [sic]," Strobel said in a statement released after the meeting.

The biggest single use of the funds will go into building a dedicated fill line between the Mint Farm treatment plant and the city's main reservoir, which will receive $2 million from ARPA. The city expects the fill line to increase the capacity and efficiency of the water distribution system, as well as improving the water quality.

Public Works Department Director Ken Hash said the fill line would mirror the setup used by the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District.

"We’ve heard over and over again how much better the water is from Beacon Hill, and the only real difference is the amount of time it's in the reservoir," Hash said.

In addition to the reservoir fill line, Longview will spend $1.2 million in ARPA funds on other projects for the water and stormwater systems, including work on a master water pump station and the irrigation system at the Mint Valley Golf Course.

Another third of the ARPA funds, roughly $2.8 million, will go to extend utilities into five currently undeveloped parcels of land. Wallin and the other councilmembers who put together the proposal argued that extending the water and sewer lines would make the roughly 71 acres of land more attractive for future developers and eventually increase the city's housing supply.

Of the remaining funds, $1.8 million will be used as revenue replacement while the city takes on building repairs and maintenance. Maintenance projects covered by those funds will include the Longview Public Library, the Longview Police Department building and the Mint Valley Golf Pro Shop.

The remaining $300,000 will be split among covering the cost of October's cleanup of the Alabama Street campsite, technology added at the public library during the pandemic and cybersecurity at the Mint Farm Filter Plant.

During the same Tuesday night meeting, the Longview City Council enacted a water rate increase for next year. Water rates will go up by 3.7%, or $1.23 per month for home connections. The increased water rate was passed to help the city secure a bond that will cover the remaining $3 million cost of the water reservoir fill line.

