Longview passes ADU code; some councilmembers question homelessness emergency

Housing and homelessness were the two biggest issues discussed by the Longview City Council during its Thursday night meeting.

The council unanimously approved a resolution establishing a new city code for accessory dwelling units, or guest houses. Councilors and staff hope the expanded regulations will lead to more detached ADUs being built as a way to help provide more overall housing in the city.

The code changes expand the number of homes eligible to build a detached ADU by eliminating minimum lot sizes and allowing for larger and more distinct units. New attached and detached additions still have to go through an approval process and meet building regulations, so the rules will not "provide for ADUs on every residential property," according to a Longview city planner.

The size of new units must be between 300 and 1,500 square feet but could be as large or larger than the original home, depending on the space available and other planning rules.

The council made one final amendment to the code Thursday night by reducing the setback requirement for doors on the new units from 10 feet to 5 feet. The deeper setbacks had originally been included as a privacy measure for neighbors, though councilmembers saw it unnecessarily stricter than the rules for existing homes.

Homelessness

The final 50 minutes of the council meeting turned into an unscheduled debate over how the city handled homelessness. A surprise motion to end the city's emergency order related to the Alabama Street campsite failed 2-5.

Councilmembers Spencer Boudreau and Christopher Ortiz said the declaration was no longer needed because the city had addressed the public health concerns about the campsite with the move in September and ensuing cleanup efforts. Ortiz said he supported the city's efforts but wanted to provide more transparency to the public.

"I think we need to take responsibility for decisions being made and have open public discussion about those decisions," Ortiz said.

City Manager Kurt Sacha and other staff said ending the declaration now could affect the negotiations and preparations for Hope Village, the sheltered community the city and the Salvation Army are setting up to replace the current encampment.

The council did not vote to have the Salvation Army manage the site. The city made the decision under the emergency declaration. The final contract with the Salvation Army for the pallet home community is still being finalized.

"There's not adequate sanitation or hygiene," assistant city manager Kris Swanson said. "It would be when we open the doors of Hope Village when you could consider ending the emergency."

After the vote, the council turned to discussions about other ways forward with its plan to address homelessness. Several people showed support for bringing back the council's unhoused subcommittee to provide regular meetings and updates about both Hope Village and other possible approaches.