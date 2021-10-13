Longview orders homeless residents out of temporary site as Alabama Street cleanup ends

Residents of the temporary homeless encampment on Alabama Street are returning to the original site, one month after they were removed to allow for a city-led cleanup process

Longview city workers posted signs Wednesday morning around the parking lot that has served as the temporary homeless encampment for the last several weeks. The posted signs tell homeless residents to vacate the parking lot by 8 p.m. Sunday. Cleanup efforts for whatever is left behind in the lot will begin Monday morning.

The lot, which directly borders the original temporary campsite, was a city-owned employee parking lot before becoming a temporary replacement campsite. The posted signs say that next week Longview will conduct a "removal of all individuals, personal property, garbage and or debris from the city's property."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Homeless residents were moved out of the original Alabama Street campsite beginning Sept. 13 after the city declared a public health emergency for the temporary site over unsanitary conditions. A city contractor hauled truckloads of trash and leftover materials out of the campsite in late September, cut down damaged trees and repaired the fence that rings the campsite.