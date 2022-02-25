Longview OKs bid for new police station, Harlie's Hoops donation

The Longview City Council approved a $1.22 million construction bid for the Longview Police Department's new station in the Highlands at its Thursday night meeting.

The council unanimously voted to OK the bid by JH Kelly, LLC to build the Longview police office in Archie Anderson Park. The bid was approved as part of the consent agenda, which meant there was no formal discussion about the plan during the council meeting Thursday.

Longview police have been working to re-establish a police location in the Highlands neighborhood after the department's lease on a 30th Avenue office ended in 2019. The station would be located within Archie Anderson Park and would partially fall under the purview of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

The project originally went out to bid in June but none of the bids were accepted because of rising construction costs. At the time, the lowest bid was around $1.05 million compared to the original estimated cost of $750,000. Costs have not gone down in the ensuing months, as the JH Kelly bid was the lowest received in January.

Longview police Manager Mary Chennault said the department wants to move forward with the current bid because of the instability of the market and to make sure they don't miss any deadlines for previously approved funds. The station has received $250,000 from the Longview city budget, an additional $250,000 awarded by the Washington State Legislature in 2020 and $150,000 through a Community Development Block Grant.

Chennault said the department will work with JH Kelly and city staff in the next few weeks to set a construction timeline.

Earlier in the Thursday meeting, the City Council took two celebratory actions for Harlie's Hoops. The covered basketball court by Lake Sacajawea was built by the nonprofit Harlie's Angels in memory of Harlie DesArmo, a 15-year-old who died in 2013 after being hit by a car. The idea for the court came from teenagers who use the Elks Memorial Building.

Jennifer DesArmo, Harlie's mother and the leader of the nonprofit, was given the Parks and Recreation 2021 Community Advocate Award for her role in spearheading the creation of the court and other work for the community. The council then passed a resolution to accept the donation of the court to Longview as city property.

"It was not my dream to build a basketball court. It was those kids' dream, but it became my dream and my fight," DesArmo said. "It's a huge legacy for Harlie to be in Washington while I'm not."

The donation agreement will keep the court open for public use and place the city parks department in charge of maintenance and upkeep. The agreement states Longview would not be obligated to replace any "irreparable damage" or major destruction to the court.

Other business handled by the Longview City Council on Thursday night included:

Approving an emergency declaration to replace a broken water fill line that feeds the city's Reservoir 5. The emergency declaration was needed to get the work done before the peak demand for water comes during the summer.

Authorizing $25,000 to be spent on three disability-accessible curb ramps at Kessler Boulevard and Hemlock Street along with a partial sidewalk replacement

Holding public hearings on the annual performance report required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and amendments to the six-year Transportation Improvement Program

