Lower Columbia CAP is searching for funding options after the Cowlitz County commissioners voted Tuesday not to fund its supportive housing group home for the first time in a decade.

"We need to find funding to cover the program," said Ilona Kerby, CAP executive director. "That's the bottom line. We're looking for options."

The program provides housing and support services for six chronically homeless men, including case management and a housing stability plan. It's too early to say if the house will close, Kerby said.

Chronically homeless are individuals who have a disability, are unsheltered or in an emergency shelter, and have been homeless for at least one year, or at least four separate occasions in the last three years for a combined 12 months, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Since 2013, the county has contracted with Lower Columbia CAP to help fund the Longview group home using document recording fee revenue, but on Tuesday Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl voted against the agreement. Commissioner Dennis Weber was absent.

Mortensen has voted against funding the program every time except once since he joined the board in 2017, according to meeting minutes.

"The problem is we don't have a good definition of success," Mortensen said Tuesday. "For example with this house, if you manage to graduate to other housing, that’s a success. To me, success would be when ... someone who is draining the coffers of the public goes to the other side and is now contributing to the coffers of the public. I bet you by that definition our success on all these programs is pretty dismal."

Over 10 years, the program has served 42 unduplicated residents, said Gena James, county Health and Human Services deputy director, on Tuesday. Since 2017, about 75% of residents left the program into permanent housing, she said.

This year’s $45,000 requested amount was down from previous years’ amount of $96,000 because the program can bill some case management services to Medicaid, James added.

During Tuesday's meeting, Mortensen, Dahl and several members of the public questioned the cost of the program.

"It's unfortunate that people don't understand the program and understand the cost savings to the taxpayers," Kerby said Thursday.

Much of the savings comes from preventing unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations, Kerby said. That can add up to $30,000 to $50,000 per year for the highest emergency department user, she said.

In general, people struggling with chronic homelessness make up a disproportionate rate of emergency department visits, Kerby said. Most of homeless patients' hospital stays are for illnesses that could have been treated with preventative care, she said.

Permanent supportive housing helps reduce those costs by giving people a safe and stable place to live and connects them to primary care, Kerby said.

CAP's group home residents tend to have more than one barrier to working and getting housing, including medical or mental health problems, substance use or physical disabilities, Kerby said.

The tenants pay 30% of whatever income they receive as rent, which has helped reduce the amount CAP charged to the county over the years, Kerby said. The $45,000 requested this year is what the program doesn't get from other sources and needs to keep going, she said.

Kerby said the state and local homeless plans expect permanent supportive housing to be part of the mix in each county. She said she is not sure of other funding sources beyond the typical document recording fee contract with the county.

"We're still just really exploring every option we can find," Kerby said.