Longview is planning to demolish the former Fishers Lane water treatment plant later this year.

The project is open for public comment through the Washington Department of Ecology's website or the city's website until Feb. 23. Barring any requests for project changes or additional permits required by state agencies, the city will go out to bid for the demolition soon after.

According to the environmental review documents submitted by the city, the demolition is expected to take place between May and September. The demolition will level the building and turn the roughly 3-acre site back into vacant land, which can be redeveloped by the city or another group.

One of the city's permit applications estimates the market value of the project at $1.2 million.

The submitted proposal states the city will tear down all the structures to ground level or lower. The water lines and utilities will be left in place but capped off. The access road, driveway and fence around the building will remain intact.

The Fishers Lane plant was first built in 1944 and received two major renovations since then while it provided Longview's water from the Cowlitz River. The site has been largely abandoned for the last decade, since Longview moved the center of its water system to the wells at Mint Farm Industrial Park in 2013.

Longview leased a portion of the building to a granite countertop builder in 2021. More recently the land has been used to hold abandoned vehicles that had been removed by the Longview Police Department.