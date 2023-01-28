Longview moves to put a citywide leash law in place

In other business

Sculptures

The Longview City Council Thursday accepted the donation of four sculptures to downtown Longview by the Longview Outdoor Gallery. The four pieces meet the gallery's goal of donating 23 sculptures to the city by 2023.

The donated pieces are the three works that were previously announced as well as the marble piece "A Soothing Melody." Other pieces may be donated later this year as the Outdoor Gallery attempts to spend all the money they have fundraised.

Donations

The council also passed a resolution to allow Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington to accept donations. HOSSWA director Jennifer Westerman told the council the housing authority needed explicit permission from the city to accept donations of land or money from charities.