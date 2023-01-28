Longview moves to put a citywide leash law in place

Longview's dog owners may soon have to pop a leash on their pup.
The Longview City Council voted Thursday night to support a citywide requirement for dogs to be on leashes while in public.
Should the city of Longview have a citywide leash law?
The City Council asked staff to create an ordinance saying dogs should be on leashes in most parts of the city.
Councilmember Ruth Kendall brought the proposed new rule to the meeting. Kendall and several other members of the council said they had heard multiple complaints from Longview residents about unleashed dogs that were either aggressive or in danger of being hit by a car because they were running free.
"What I see around the community, I think most dog owners are very responsible and the norm is for most people to keep their dogs on leashes and clean up after them. But there are some that don't," Kendall said.
People are also reading…
The ordinance would allow dogs to be unleashed in certain areas. Parks Director Jennifer Wills said her staff and the Parks Advisory Board are looking into establishing more off-leash dog parks in addition to the current one at Gerhart Gardens Park.
Every other city in Cowlitz County has a public leash requirement. The Longview City Council passed a leash law for dogs in city parks in 2018 but the council opted not to make that a citywide rule.
The Longview city code does address animals that are a "public nuisance," which covers a lot of the worst activities that unleashed dogs would perform including biting and injuring people, chasing people, trespassing onto private property and running in wild packs.
City staff will return with an ordinance that would make the necessary code changes and get final vote by the council. The new rule would largely be enforced by the Cowlitz Humane Society, who the city contracts with for animal control work. The Humane Society did not return The Daily News' messages prior to deadline to discuss the proposed changes.
Councilmember Mike Wallin said he was not convinced a leash law would be enforced when the public nuisance rules for pets are not being followed up on. Wallin said the Humane Society only issued two city citations for dogs over the first half of 2022.
"Lots of calls for complaints, hundreds of calls of complaints. No follow-up for enforcement. I would like to know what makes us think enforcement would be any different for a leash law," Wallin said.