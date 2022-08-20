Longview moves hosted homeless encampment deadline to late November, discusses board to run site

A Longview committee aiming to find a group to manage a homeless encampment in the city has revised it's timeline within the last week.

On Aug. 9, Longview City Councilmember Ruth Kendall said the group planned to have a hosted camp running by the end of September, but the committee is now projecting for a possible November deadline.

This subgroup of the Longview City Council met Wednesday in a public meeting. The group also includes councilmembers Spencer Boudreau and Angie Wean. Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, city staff and more than 20 members of the public attended.

The plan presented Wednesday included selecting a location, site plan, host agency and budget by the end of September. If the city chooses to go with pallet homes, Kendall said the goal is to have them built by the end of November.

The proposed approach by the committee centers on small pallet homes and a safe parking space for people living out of RVs or cars. Earlier this year, a group from Longview and other municipalities in Cowlitz County went to Vancouver to visit its Safe Stay Community, which is comprised of pallet homes and a "safe-parking zone."

The group discussed preventing drugs and alcohol at the site; limiting guests; and requiring residents to actively work to find permanent housing.

"If we control who's coming in, that should cut down on that drug trade stuff that we're seeing," Kendall said.

The site would be run by a board of directors who report to the Longview City Council and the Cowlitz County Commissioners, the group proposed. The proposed board structure would include multiple representatives from Longview city staff and City Council and one person each representing the county government, a local service provider, emergency responders and the broader community.

Over the next week, the council is working to create a survey for Longview businesses and organizations to collect feedback about the project. Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson said the city is also waiting on results from a survey of current Alabama Street encampment residents to determine their interests in a managed site.

A homeless encampment on Alabama Street was placed on city property two and a half years ago as a temporary solution to Longview’s homelessness.

"Moving forward, any kind of feedback you get is going to be important, getting to hear what they have to say before establishing a hard and fast plan," Swanson said.

Several decisions — including details that would be part of an interlocal agreement with Cowlitz County — will be brought back to the City Council on Tuesday for a final vote. Swanson said the City Council will also consider enacting a new emergency declaration related to homelessness at the meeting.