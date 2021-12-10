Longview moves ahead on water rate increase to fund major new line

A $5 million reservoir fill line being planned for Longview would expand the city's water system and potentially fix some of the lasting complaints about water quality.

The Longview City Council recommended that staff pursue a 3.7% water rate increase to help pay for the project during a council workshop on utility fees Thursday night. The line would directly connect the groundwater wells at Mint Farm Industrial Park to the main reservoir on the north end of the city.

The fill line received an initial funding boost of $2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. The remaining $3 million will be paid for with a 20-year bond, which the utility rate increase will help the city obtain.

City officials hope tapping that reservoir more heavily will give city residents the same water quality as the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District, while reducing the issues around variable water pressure and pump wear that affect the current system.

"It is overall simplifying the water distribution system so that people across the city will get a more consistent water quality," councilwoman Ruth Kendall said when the project was first presented in November.

If the council follows its recommendation from Thursday night, the 2022 water rates will increase from $33.24 per month to $34.47.

Fill line prioritized by federal funding

The water fill line was the single biggest proposal to come out of the council's subcommittee on how to spend the city's $8.1 million allotment of ARPA funds. Council members Hillary Strobel, Mike Wallin and Kendall met with city staff over the last several months to prioritize the projects that money could go toward.

Strobel said the federal government had emphasized water infrastructure projects as good uses for the funds when the city received them. The fill line existed as a pipe dream for the city's water system for years, so Strobel said it made sense to seize the opportunity to get a significant chunk of that cost covered with federal funds.

Public works director Ken Hash listed a dozen potential benefits of the fill line to the council during the workshop. The reservoir's water tends to be less cloudy and lower in silica than the Mint Farm source, which could alleviate a few of the lingering complaints about water quality since the city switched sources.

The reservoir would increase the total system capacity for supplying water and stabilize the wear on the city's pump stations. Hash estimated the line would save the city around $100,000 per year in maintenance on pumps and general operations for the water system.

The council also tentatively set rate increases for the sewer and solid waste systems during Thursday's workshop. The council recommended staff plan for a 3% rate increase for solid waste, a 1% increase for sewer rates and no change in storm water rates.

Longview's solid waste and recycling director Gregg Hannon said the consistent, small increases would help the systems keep up with inflation and prevent Longview from having to implement steeper rate spikes down the line.

An official vote on the rate changes will take place at the Dec. 16 council meeting. It was not immediately clear how quickly the water project would move forward from that point.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.