Longview looks to split from county and create its own homeless housing plan

The Longview City Council is voting Thursday night to break off from the county's homeless housing program and create their own version.

A proposed resolution would have the city create a longterm plan for handling homelessness and a task force to guide the process, as well as keeping their share of document recording fees to help pay for some of those developments. The move would carve out Longview from the plan and task force currently being run by Cowlitz County.

Councilmembers Mike Wallin and Ruth Kendall are bringing the proposal to the council. Wallin said the city has spent the last several years participating in the county's homeless task force without seeing many results and felt increasingly frustrated with the lack of urgency from the county commissioners.

"We have been expecting our county leaders to collaborate and cooperate to help us with this and they haven't. I can't speak for other cities, but I think many of us are feeling left behind by the county," Wallin said.

The conflict reached a tipping point with the recent decisions on HOPE Village when the county commissioners chose not to provide any funding for the program.

Washington state law requires counties to create a task force to manage their five-year homeless housing plan. Cities may choose to create their own program that meets the same requirements as the county versions, and places like Moses Lake and Wenatchee have opted to take that approach in recent years.

"The county gets the fees, but the cities are the ones that have been battling this issue and are coming up with the solutions," said Kris Swanson, Longview's assistant city manager.

The city would keep its share of the document recording fees by creating its own homeless task force. The exact amount depends on real estate excise taxes and varies between years, but it would provide Longview roughly $300,000 per year or 30% of the total amount received by Cowlitz County. Longview would also be able to seek grants and other state funding for programs within the city limits.

Wallin said the city could use its housing program to support projects like HOPE Village, as well as new efforts like dedicated parking spaces for people living in their vehicles or building permanent supportive housing.

"We're not doing it fully alone because we have the community partners to help us. But we have to lead them where to provide these services," Wallin said.

Thursday night's council meeting will begin with a workshop on affordable housing in Longview. The discussion expands on an idea the City Council hashed out in November to create a Public Development Authority that would invest in local housing projects.