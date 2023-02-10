The Longview City Council did not end up voting on a proposal aiming to bring in more affordable housing Thursday night. But the discussion made it clear that bringing in more housing would remain a major topic for the city.

The discussion stemmed from a resolution introduced by councilman Spencer Boudreau that would waive all permitting fees and taxes for new affordable housing developments over the next two years.

The majority of council members were reluctant to pass the measure immediately without getting additional details about the impacts of the fee cuts or other ways to attract lower-cost housing. After a lengthy discussion, Boudreau withdrew the motion and the council set a workshop in May to talk through multiple options.

"We can see some proposals and presentations on a couple different ways we could approach this to make those fees more attractive," councilmember Hillary Strobel said.

Affordable housing is commonly defined by agencies like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as homes where rent cannot exceed 30% of the area's average monthly income. The Campus Towers affordable senior housing and the Sunrise Village being built by Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington are the only major affordable housing additions to Longview in recent years.

"Maybe our government can be a part of stabilizing the market and not be in the way of this," Boudreau said.

Community Development Director Ann Rivers said Longview's permitting costs are competitive with or lower than other cities in Southwest Washington. According to a breakdown of permit fees provided to the City Council, the permitting fees for a 30-unit housing development in Longview would be around $109,000.

The breakdown says those fees are twice the price Woodland might charge for the same project but around $15,000 lower than the permit fees in Kalama or Vancouver. The cost difference was more significant for even larger housing developments.

Rivers said her department's flexibility was a draw for all levels of housing developers. When the Sunrise Village development recently came through the planning department, Rivers said they were able to reduce the permitting fees to around $30,000.

Rivers told the council the two programs possible developers have asked about are tax exemptions for multi-family housing and tax increment financing. The Washington State Legislature expanded the ability for cities to offer those programs for new housing in 2021.

"The problem is not the fees. We've heard from them the problem is finding available land and finding the grants and the funding mechanisms with the state and federal government to support our community," councilmember Mike Wallin said.

One of the biggest questions councilmembers had about Boudreau's proposal was how the city would ensure any housing built through the fee waiver remained affordable. City staff said that deed restrictions would keep the units affordable but the resolution did not include any specifics about how they would be enforced.

The council agreed to a May workshop for further discussions about affordable housing. The later time will also allow the city to react to any new affordable housing measures passed by the Legislature this year.

Longview already held one workshop on affordable housing during the Jan. 12 meeting. That meeting focused on what the housing situation was in Longview and led to the council establishing a sales and use tax to fund new housing projects.