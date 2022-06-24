 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Longview library visitors answer: How do you feel about the Roe v. Wade ruling?

  • 0
Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 9, 2022.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade Friday, eradicating the constitutional right to abortion held in the U.S. for nearly 50 years. In Washington, state law ensures abortion rights, regardless of Friday’s ruling. Hours after the landmark decision, The Daily News staff asked people at the Longview Public Library how they feel about ruling. The first six people who answered are below.

Greg Presley, Spokane

"It's very scary that personhood would be associated with early pregnancy. If something bad were to accidently happen throughout birthing process, would that be criminal intent?" 

— Greg Presley, Spokane
Mimi Jacobson, Puyallup

"Government should never legislate what a women should do with her body. It's not a legislative issue."

— Mimi Jacobson, Puyallup 
Tawny Carter, Longview

"I never thought this would happen in my lifetime. It's just a sad day." 

— Tawny Carter, Longview
James Barnes, Longview

"I think women have the right to choose — it's just something for everyone to argue about, but I know we already have enough kids without parents."
Cindy Ellingson, Longview

"I've been pro-life all my life. It's about time."
William McCormick, Longview

"I don't think it should be a decision on a federal level, but I think states should be able to decide. That way people would have more power in voting on the decision makers."

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion

How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. Friday's ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access. The decision also sets up the potential for legal fights between the states over whether providers and those who help women obtain abortions can be sued or prosecuted.

Court overturns Roe; states can ban abortion

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court's conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News